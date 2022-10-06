Brad Pitt's representative accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘constantly evolving her story’ amid latter's abuse allegations 

On October 4, 2022, Angelina Jolie accused her former husband Brad Pitt of getting violent with her on a flight in 2016. However, Pitt's representative has now denied the claims and stated that new details about the story are being revealed every day.

A person close to Pitt said that Jolie is constantly rehashing, revising, and reimaging her description of the event that took place six years ago. The source claims that the latter is "adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants". The source added:

"Her story is constantly evolving."

According to the lawsuit, Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and he also reportedly attacked their children. He allegedly poured beer on Jolie and the kids. Pitt also allegedly injured Jolie's back and elbow when he threw himself on the seat of the private plane.

Additionally, when the Jolie-Pitt kids rushed to protect each other, their father allegedly choked one of them and hit another one in the face.

The insider mentioned earlier said that after investigations into the case, Brad was found innocent. They continued to add that Jolie had the opportunity to share the information with law enforcement who decided not to press charges following their investigation. The source also said that Jolie had the chance to share details of the incident during the former couple's custody trial.

The custody trial resulted in a judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt after "in-depth observations and analysis by doctors, therapists, and other experts."

Angelina Jolie filed a lawsuit against the FBI

Angelina Jolie sued the FBI for stopping their investigation against Brad Pitt (Image via Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie reportedly sued the FBI to find out why they stopped their investigation against Brad Pitt. The FBI replied that the case was closed as there was no evidence.

Jolie approached the family court to get custody of their six kids, claiming that Pitt was not perfect as a parent. The request was rejected after Jolie could not prove the claims and the custody was divided equally.

TMZ's sources reported that Jolie launched a "hate campaign" against Pitt and submitted documents with an argument about a winery owned by the former couple. She also revealed some detailed information about everything that happened on the flight, although it was not related to the lawsuit.

According to sources, Jolie emerged victorious after she managed to brainwash her children against her father. They added that even though Pitt never used abusive words for the sake of his children, he was badly affected by the accusations made by Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their engagement in April 2012 after being in a relationship for seven years. They tied the knot legally in August 2014 in Los Angeles followed by a private wedding ceremony at Chateau Miraval, France, in August 2014.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, mentioning irreconcilable differences in September 2016. They were both declared legally single in April 2019.

