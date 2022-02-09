Does Angelina Jolie have Bell’s Palsy? Joe Rogan backlash intensifies after comments about actress resurface online

Joe Rogan has continued to find himself in trouble amid his ongoing Spotify controversy. The podcaster came under fire once again after his derogatory comments about actress Angelina Jolie resurfaced online.

Media Matters for America’s “Joe Rogan watchdog” Alex Paterson posted a lengthy thread on Twitter containing several clips of Rogan making inappropriate comments about women, race, transgender community, and people with disabilities, among others.

Alex Paterson @AlexPattyy



Here are some of the most hateful things Joe has said in the past year and a half. THREAD/ I'm seeing a lot of Joe Rogan's worst comments from the 2010s circulating. I get paid to listen to his podcast @mmfa & want to remind people that he hasn't changed.Here are some of the most hateful things Joe has said in the past year and a half. THREAD/ I'm seeing a lot of Joe Rogan's worst comments from the 2010s circulating. I get paid to listen to his podcast @mmfa & want to remind people that he hasn't changed.Here are some of the most hateful things Joe has said in the past year and a half. THREAD/

In one such clip from January, the UFC color commentator can be heard mocking Jolie’s Bell’s Palsy and calling her “crazy”:

“She's clearly crazy... She's got Bell's Palsy? That's the problem with crazy, dude. Crazy comes with all sorts of neurotic s**t.”

Alex Paterson's viral Twitter thread (Image via Twitter)

In another video within the thread, Rogan can be heard saying that people who find humorous comments about Asian accents offensive are “retarded.” The podcaster could also be seen imitating the use of Mandarin in another clip.

Additional footage also showed Rogan claiming that several transgender individuals are not truthful to their identity and only do it for “attention.” Alex Paterson’s Twitter thread went viral upon publication and further intensified the ongoing backlash against Joe Rogan.

A look into Angelina Jolie’s Bell’s Palsy diagnosis

Angelina Jolie was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy in 2017 (Image via Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie has faced several health complications in her life. She even underwent a preventive double mastectomy, reconstructive surgery, and preventive salpingo-oophorectomy (removal of an ovary and fallopian tube) in the past.

During a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, the award-winning actress also opened up about her struggle with Bell’s Palsy, a form of nerve weakness that causes facial paralysis. She said:

“Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health.”

The Maleficent star shared that the condition caused the side of her face to droop due to the damage to her facial nerves. However, she underwent acupuncture treatment and made a complete recovery from the illness.

According to Healthline, Bell’s Palsy occurs when facial nerves become swollen, inflamed, or compressed. The condition usually affects one side of the face and can lead to facial paralysis involving drooping face, eyelids and corners of the mouth.

Most people reportedly recover from Bell’s Palsy within a few weeks to a few months after diagnosis, depending on the severity of the condition.

A brief recap of the ongoing Joe Rogan controversy

Joe Rogan has found himself in the middle of trouble since his COVID misinformation controversy came to light (Image via Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Joe Rogan has been making headlines ever since artists like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren, and others pulled their music from Spotify to protest against the former’s COVID-19 misinformation presented in his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Nearly 270 scientists, doctors and healthcare professionals have also launched a petition calling out Rogan’s misinformation and urging Spotify to remove his content from the platform.

The situation complicated further after singer-songwriter India Arie shared a compilation video of the commentator using the n-word over the years. Meanwhile, Spotify has removed around 113 past episodes of Rogan’s podcast from the platform.

In response to the mass criticism, Rogan shared an apology video on social media and called his previous remarks “the most regretful and shameful thing” he had to acknowledge in public.

Also Read Article Continues below

As his offensive comments about Angelina Jolie come to light, it remains to be seen if the podcaster will address the latest controversy in the days to come.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by R. Elahi