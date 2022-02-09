What is Rumble? Joe Rogan offered $100 million to quit Spotify

Amidst accusation of COVID-19 misinformation against podcast host Joe Rogan and his controversies, the Canadian online video platform Rumble has offered to acquire the streaming rights of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. On February 7, the firm matched Spotify's alleged $100 million deal with Rogan in 2020 to get exclusive rights to broadcast his podcast.

As per the tweet from the Canadian video hosting platform, the firm's founder and CEO, Chris Pavlovski, wrote a personal email to Rogan where he made the offer. He said:

"We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation. So we'd like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place."

Rumble @rumblevideo Hey @joerogan , we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski ... Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski... https://t.co/G7ahfNNjtP

In the email, Pavlovski also tried to entice Joe Rogan by offering $100 million over four years of new and old content. He also assured that content hosted on their platform would not be censored. The CEO added:

"This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit."

What is known about Rumble and their "right-wing" target audience?

Rumble is a Toronto, Canada-based online video streaming firm which was founded by Pavlovksi in 2013, seven years after the launch of Spotify. Currently, the video hosting site is available worldwide.

Over the years, the firm has garnered much popularity amongst conservative users from the United States. As per a 2020 article from the Washington Post, "Much of Rumble's referral traffic is coming from Parler."

Dinesh D'Souza @DineshDSouza Joe Rogan needs to upload all his episodes—especially the ones removed by Spotify—on Rumble. Rumble now seems to be the only video platform that protects open debate. Facebook and YouTube are the Pravda and Izvestia of our time, vehicles of state-approved propaganda Joe Rogan needs to upload all his episodes—especially the ones removed by Spotify—on Rumble. Rumble now seems to be the only video platform that protects open debate. Facebook and YouTube are the Pravda and Izvestia of our time, vehicles of state-approved propaganda

The platform is also favored by several right-wing individuals who claim that YouTube and other streaming platform policies censor much content. These individuals include right-wing political commentator Dinesh D'Souza, conservative political commentator Sean Hannity, and republican representative Jim Jordan.

Furthermore, in 2021, former US President Donald Trump officially joined Rumple and later partnered with them for his upcoming social-media platform. Meanwhile, amidst the pandemic, multiple content creators have had content banned from other platforms over alleged COVID misinformation.

In a press release, the CEO of the company said:

"Rumble is designed to be the rails and independent infrastructure that is immune to cancel culture. We are a movement that does not stifle, censor, or punish creativity and believe everyone benefits from access to a neutral network with diverse ideas and opinions."

Rumble's reaction to the censorship faced by Joe Rogan

The firm's CEO spoke with Washington Post and established:

"We don't get involved in scientific opinions; we don't have the expertise to do that, and we don't want to do that."

Previously, the platform stated that it does not get involved in political debates and claimed that they are open. The firm has also received investment from Facebook's early investor, Peter Thiel.

