Joe Rogan N-word compilation goes viral: Podcaster issues apology on Instagram as Spotify removes 70 episodes of JRE

Joe Rogan has again found himself in troubled waters on social media after a video compilation of the host saying the n-word went viral. Earlier this week, Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter India Arie also shared the video and stated that she would be removing her music catalog from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young and others.

Arie explained that she finds Rogan problematic because of controversies other than COVID-19 misinformation. The 46-year-old singer stated that she has problems with how the JRE podcast host talks about race.

In a video from her IG story on Thursday, February 3, India Arie asserted,

"He shouldn't even be uttering the word. Don't even say it, under any context. Don't say it. That's where I stand. I have always stood there."

What did Joe Rogan say in his apology for using the n-word?

Rogan, whose podcast has allegedly caused a massive fallout between musical artists and Spotify, has addressed the video compilation of him saying the racial slur. On Saturday, he posted an Instagram video expressing his regret over him saying the n-word in past episodes of his JRE podcast.

The 54-year-old podcast host claimed the video contains clips taken out of context from episodes containing conversations from as much as 12 years ago. Joe Rogan elaborated that he would often use the word verbatim while quoting other controversial figures who had used it.

Rogan said,

"I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing."

The Newark native also added that he did not mean to use the slur in a racist context and stated that he is "not racist." Rogan said,

"whenever you're in a situation where you have to say I'm not racist, you f**ked up. And I clearly have f**ked up."

In the video, which has been viewed over 200,000 times within four hours, Joe Rogan offered his "sincere, deepest apology" and wished for a time machine to take back his casual usage of the word.

People's reaction to Joe Rogan's usage of the n-word while allegedly quoting others

As per the trend with everything related to the JRE podcast host, the netizens on social media were divided over Rogan's use of the slur. Numerous tweets claimed that the slur used by white people is unacceptable in any context. Meanwhile, others accepted Rogan's apology and were fine with his explanation of the context of using the slur.

Jason Elias @Zebop Why wasn’t Joe Rogan suspended or deplatformed for saying the N word all of those times? That’s ok, that’s always ok… #Spotify Why wasn’t Joe Rogan suspended or deplatformed for saying the N word all of those times? That’s ok, that’s always ok…#Spotify

Xeni @xeni Do not let anyone lie to you that Spotify must choose between censorship and Joe Rogan. The publisher choose to offer a $100 million contract to a man who loves saying the n word with a hard r, and pushes pandemic disinformation. This isn’t complicated. Spotify sucks. Rogan sucks Do not let anyone lie to you that Spotify must choose between censorship and Joe Rogan. The publisher choose to offer a $100 million contract to a man who loves saying the n word with a hard r, and pushes pandemic disinformation. This isn’t complicated. Spotify sucks. Rogan sucks

Johanna-GET VACCINATED @Johanna_Ann



It’s abundantly clear he’s comfortable saying it, even IF he was quoting movies and music. chris evans @notcapnamerica Can @jonstewart explain how I’m supposed to engage with this? Can @jonstewart explain how I’m supposed to engage with this? https://t.co/jWJ8TOhRY3 Love the fragile white people who are twisting themselves to explain why Joe Rogan has such a proclivity for the N word.It’s abundantly clear he’s comfortable saying it, even IF he was quoting movies and music. twitter.com/notcapnamerica… Love the fragile white people who are twisting themselves to explain why Joe Rogan has such a proclivity for the N word. It’s abundantly clear he’s comfortable saying it, even IF he was quoting movies and music. twitter.com/notcapnamerica…

Manlet Thorin @ManletThorin Twitter: “Spotify should remove Joe Rogan because he said the N word”



Anyone who has heard a single rap song: Twitter: “Spotify should remove Joe Rogan because he said the N word”Anyone who has heard a single rap song: https://t.co/WF2FtXSLDW

Rupert Lowe @RupertLowe10 The witch hunt of Joe Rogan is insane.



Leave the man alone. Don’t like his podcasts? Don’t listen to them! The witch hunt of Joe Rogan is insane.Leave the man alone. Don’t like his podcasts? Don’t listen to them!

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me.



Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ Don Winslow @donwinslow



You're a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power.



Have you actually listened to this man's many racist statements about Black people? Dear @TheRock You're a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power.Have you actually listened to this man's many racist statements about Black people? Dear @TheRock, You're a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power.Have you actually listened to this man's many racist statements about Black people? Dear @donwinslow Thank you so much for thisI hear you as well as everyone here 100%I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.Learning moment for me.Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.DJ twitter.com/donwinslow/sta… Dear @donwinslow Thank you so much for thisI hear you as well as everyone here 100%I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.Learning moment for me.Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.DJ twitter.com/donwinslow/sta…

Cheri Jacobus @CheriJacobus Those claiming they "need context" for the dozens of Joe Rogan's use of the 'n' word think it's ok in certain circumstances, yet can't explain what circumstance it's ok for @JoeRogan to use the 'n' word, compare Black people to apes, or say black brains are "different" from white Those claiming they "need context" for the dozens of Joe Rogan's use of the 'n' word think it's ok in certain circumstances, yet can't explain what circumstance it's ok for @JoeRogan to use the 'n' word, compare Black people to apes, or say black brains are "different" from white

Amid the controversy of artists leaving the platform over Spotify's misinformation policies and the JRE podcast, the streaming giant has reportedly removed over a hundred episodes from Rogan's podcast. The updated number of missing JRE episodes on Spotify can be found via the web tool called JRE Missing.

