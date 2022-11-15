''A love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema'': Twitter divided over Brad Pitt's Babylon reviews

Brad Pitt's new movie, Babylon, was screened on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The movie also stars Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles. The film is set in the 1920s and focuses on several characters as Hollywood gradually transitions from silent films to talkies.
The first reactions to the film have been quite divisive, with some showering high praise on the film while others criticized its plot. One film critic mentioned that the film is ''a love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema.''
Brad Pitt-Margot Robbie's Babylon creates ripples on Twitter
Several fans and critics took to Twitter to share their initial thoughts on Brad Pitt's new film, Babylon. The film has drawn divisive reactions from viewers and critics. Some seemed to have loved the film's thematic ambition, unique visual style, and tone, while others criticized the screenplay, story, and characterization.
Some critics have said that it's one of the worst movies of the year, while many others rated it as Damien Chazelle's finest film. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:
More details about Babylon plot and trailer
Paramount Pictures dropped the official trailer for Babylon on September 13, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the movie's bizarrely chaotic world replete with fascinating characters. Margot Robbie features in one of the opening scenes, and she promises to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.
The flamboyant trailer doesn't hold back on vivid visuals but ensures that it doesn't give away the crucial details of the plot that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans.
Overall, the trailer has a vibrant tone that fans of Damien Chazelle's previous films like Whiplash and La La Land will undoubtedly love. Along with the trailer, Paramount Pictures also shared the synopsis of the movie on their official YouTube channel, which reads:
''From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.''
The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role as Jack Conrad. Pitt looks phenomenal in the trailer as he displays his natural charisma and commanding screen presence, which elevates the trailer to a different level altogether. Fans can look forward to a memorable performance from the actor in the fascinating role.
Featuring alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in important supporting roles are Diego Calva as Manny Torres, Li Jun Li as Lady Fay Zhu, Jovan Adepo as Sidney Palmer, and Tobey Maguire as James McKay, among many others.
The movie is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who's known for directing critically acclaimed films like La La Land, First Man, Whiplash, and Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench.
Babylon will arrive in theaters on December 23, 2022.