''A love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema'': Twitter divided over Brad Pitt's Babylon reviews

Brad Pitt's new movie, Babylon, was screened on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The movie also stars Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles. The film is set in the 1920s and focuses on several characters as Hollywood gradually transitions from silent films to talkies.

The first reactions to the film have been quite divisive, with some showering high praise on the film while others criticized its plot. One film critic mentioned that the film is ''a love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema.''

Scott Menzel @ScottDMenzel Babylon is an ambitious mess of a film. I don’t even know where to begin with this one but the tone is all over the place. Margot Robbie tries but the script fails her. A love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema. #BabylonMovie Babylon is an ambitious mess of a film. I don’t even know where to begin with this one but the tone is all over the place. Margot Robbie tries but the script fails her. A love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema. #BabylonMovie https://t.co/BnKQiOz2Zd

Brad Pitt-Margot Robbie's Babylon creates ripples on Twitter

Several fans and critics took to Twitter to share their initial thoughts on Brad Pitt's new film, Babylon. The film has drawn divisive reactions from viewers and critics. Some seemed to have loved the film's thematic ambition, unique visual style, and tone, while others criticized the screenplay, story, and characterization.

Some critics have said that it's one of the worst movies of the year, while many others rated it as Damien Chazelle's finest film. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Dan @Danimalish #Babylon is one of the best movies of the year! Damien Chazelle knocks it out of the park. Stylish, hilarious, and incredibly entertaining from start to finish. The scene where Brad Pitt dances on a ledge didn’t need to be 40 minutes long. Otherwise great! #Babylon is one of the best movies of the year! Damien Chazelle knocks it out of the park. Stylish, hilarious, and incredibly entertaining from start to finish. The scene where Brad Pitt dances on a ledge didn’t need to be 40 minutes long. Otherwise great! https://t.co/GASlD8cEko

Gregory Ellwood -The Playlist 🎬 @TheGregoryE Babylon is a fever dream of a movie that’s best when it’s being a straight out comedy. The drama barely plays. Pitt and Jovan Adepo give the best performances in the movie. Robbie gives it her all but the character is so one note. Didn’t love it. Babylon is a fever dream of a movie that’s best when it’s being a straight out comedy. The drama barely plays. Pitt and Jovan Adepo give the best performances in the movie. Robbie gives it her all but the character is so one note. Didn’t love it.

Joshua Rothkopf @joshrothkopf Damien Chazelle brings buckets of energy to BABYLON, but it’s never not pounding and obvious and, finally, uninsightful. Everything about it is borrowed — even down to Tobey Maguire stealing the film as its Alfred Molina. A Scorsese coke film by a squeaky clean director. Damien Chazelle brings buckets of energy to BABYLON, but it’s never not pounding and obvious and, finally, uninsightful. Everything about it is borrowed — even down to Tobey Maguire stealing the film as its Alfred Molina. A Scorsese coke film by a squeaky clean director.

Erick MMT Weber @ErickWeber I have some really — really — bad news to share with you, #Babylon ’s a flaming hot mess, a tonal disaster, easily Damien Chazelle’s worst film & one of the worst films of 2022 I have some really — really — bad news to share with you, #Babylon’s a flaming hot mess, a tonal disaster, easily Damien Chazelle’s worst film & one of the worst films of 2022 💀

Kevin Polowy @djkevlar A coked-up Margot Robbie projectile vomiting all over the face of a stuffy old man in a tux pretty much sums up the chaotic energy and glorious messiness of BABYLON, truly the strangest, most debaucherous love letter to Hollywood ever. A coked-up Margot Robbie projectile vomiting all over the face of a stuffy old man in a tux pretty much sums up the chaotic energy and glorious messiness of BABYLON, truly the strangest, most debaucherous love letter to Hollywood ever.

Courtney Howard @Lulamaybelle d! A rebellious, outrageous portrait of golden-era hedonistic Hollywood. Margot Robbie is a live wire. Diego Calva is sensational. Awe-inducing costume & production design. Damien Chazelle’s #BabylonMovie is a dazzling, dizzying cacophony of demented depravity.d! A rebellious, outrageous portrait of golden-era hedonistic Hollywood. Margot Robbie is a live wire. Diego Calva is sensational. Awe-inducing costume & production design. Damien Chazelle’s #BabylonMovie is a dazzling, dizzying cacophony of demented depravity. ❤️d! A rebellious, outrageous portrait of golden-era hedonistic Hollywood. Margot Robbie is a live wire. Diego Calva is sensational. Awe-inducing costume & production design. https://t.co/tzDRZgMKvN

🎄Blake of Christmas Past🎄 @blake_ison #Babylon is THE movie you’ll see this millennium. It has all the chops to be A FILM. With performances, direction, editing & a score, the movie is a film from start to finish. Definitely one to watch!! #Babylon is THE movie you’ll see this millennium. It has all the chops to be A FILM. With performances, direction, editing & a score, the movie is a film from start to finish. Definitely one to watch!! https://t.co/pXPepkV7d7

Jeff Nelson @SirJeffNelson #Babylon/ #Babylon Movie is a daring Hollywood epic that utterly shocks the senses. Margot Robbie and Diego Calva give huge performances. Damien Chazelle incorporates his signature musicality and movement throughout. Justin Hurwitz’s score is one hell of a wall of sound. #Babylon/#BabylonMovie is a daring Hollywood epic that utterly shocks the senses. Margot Robbie and Diego Calva give huge performances. Damien Chazelle incorporates his signature musicality and movement throughout. Justin Hurwitz’s score is one hell of a wall of sound. https://t.co/RTlL9WhaKa

Alison @alisonlabelle #BabylonMovie is the coke-snorting love child of Singin’ in the Rain and The Wolf of Wall Street. Cinematography and Score are otherworldly. Diego Calva and Margot Robbie are magnetic. Far & away my favorite film of the year and, in my opinion, Chazelle’s best. #BabylonMovie is the coke-snorting love child of Singin’ in the Rain and The Wolf of Wall Street. Cinematography and Score are otherworldly. Diego Calva and Margot Robbie are magnetic. Far & away my favorite film of the year and, in my opinion, Chazelle’s best.

More details about Babylon plot and trailer

Paramount Pictures dropped the official trailer for Babylon on September 13, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the movie's bizarrely chaotic world replete with fascinating characters. Margot Robbie features in one of the opening scenes, and she promises to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.

The flamboyant trailer doesn't hold back on vivid visuals but ensures that it doesn't give away the crucial details of the plot that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer has a vibrant tone that fans of Damien Chazelle's previous films like Whiplash and La La Land will undoubtedly love. Along with the trailer, Paramount Pictures also shared the synopsis of the movie on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.''

The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role as Jack Conrad. Pitt looks phenomenal in the trailer as he displays his natural charisma and commanding screen presence, which elevates the trailer to a different level altogether. Fans can look forward to a memorable performance from the actor in the fascinating role.

Featuring alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in important supporting roles are Diego Calva as Manny Torres, Li Jun Li as Lady Fay Zhu, Jovan Adepo as Sidney Palmer, and Tobey Maguire as James McKay, among many others.

The movie is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who's known for directing critically acclaimed films like La La Land, First Man, Whiplash, and Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench.

Babylon will arrive in theaters on December 23, 2022.

