''Tobey looks like Uncle Fester'': Fans on Twitter react to Babylon first-look photos

The first-look images of Damien Chazelle's Babylon are out, and fans are going berserk. The film, set in 1920s Los Angeles, focuses on several historical and fictional characters, depicting several pivotal moments that shaped Hollywood history.

Fans on Twitter have mostly commented on the actors' looks in the images, particularly Tobey Maguire, who, one user said, looked like Uncle Fester from the Addams Family.

Fans react to the movie's first look (Image via Twitter/@Elca_Gaming)

Twitterati is stumped by Babylon's first-look images

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new first-look images of Damien Chazelle's Babylon. Many shared hilarious comments on Tobey Maguire's look from the movie. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Most comments revolved around Tobey Macguire's look from the film, with many fans comparing his looks to various fictional characters, including Gomez Addams and Uncle Fester from the Addams Family.

Others were stoked to see the first-look photos and expressed excitement about the film.

More details about Babylon plot, what to expect, and cast

Paramount+ @paramountplus @ParamountPics ' Babylon, from Academy Award-winning director Damian Chazelle and starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, is coming to theaters before streaming on #ParamountPlus .@ParamountPics' Babylon, from Academy Award-winning director Damian Chazelle and starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, is coming to theaters before streaming on #ParamountPlus. https://t.co/7uYIHiqibI

Babylon is set in the 1920s Los Angeles and focuses on seminal developments of the era that changed Hollywood forever. Other details about the film's plot are not known at this point. However, based on the setting and the first-look images, viewers can look forward to a nostalgic trip back to the 20s, with several fascinating fictional and historical characters.

Based on the premise, the movie looks somewhat similar in tone to Damien Chazelle's 2016 classic La La Land, a romantic musical drama about a jazz pianist and a young actress. The film was a huge commercial success and won several awards, including the Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Actress. Fans of the iconic musical drama will certainly enjoy Chazelle's upcoming film, which looks like another love letter to one of Hollywood's fondest eras.

Music, in particular, Jazz, has always been an integral part of Chazelle's films. Before La La Land, Chazelle had made Whiplash, starring J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller in the lead roles. Whiplash is about an aspiring jazz drummer's toxic relationship with his teacher.

The cast of Babylon features several prominent names, including Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and Margot Robbie. Pitt looks stunning in the first-look image, and viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from the actor. Pitt recently starred in Bullet Train, which received high praise from critics and viewers.

Tobey Maguire appears in an almost unrecognizable avatar in Babylon's first-look image. He is reportedly playing a character named James McKay in the film. Maguire appeared in Jon Watts' 2021 blockbuster flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Margot Robbie, on the other hand, plays the role of Nellie LaRoy in the 20s-themed movie. Robbie is shown wearing a red outfit in the film's first-look image, and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out. Robbie played the role of Harley Quinn in James Gunn's 2021 hit film, The Suicide Squad.

Babylon is scheduled to arrive on December 25, 2022.

