Top 5 movies releasing in December 2022

The year 2022 has been a great one for movie-goers with some popular titles releasing throughout the year, and the lineup for December set to be incredibly interesting. With the titles that released in October and are scheduled to release in November, it would be quite a task to follow them up to lead to a proper year-end lineup.

However, there is no need to fret as we will have some new and exciting titles from prominent directors as well as long awaited sequels to decade-old blockbusters. With these promising movies coming to theaters in December, the end of the year will surely be packed with entertainment.

Avatar: The Way of Water, Women Talking and more - 5 of the best movies coming to theaters in December 2022

1) Savage Salvation

Savage Salvation (Image via The Avenue Films)

Date of release: December 2, 2022

Savage Salvation is an upcoming American action thriller from the house of The Avenue Films. Randall Emmett acts as the director on a script written by Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Sivertson.

The film features actors like Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, Jack Huston, Willa Fitzgerald and rapper Quavo. The film has dropped trailers and is set for a early-month release on December 2, 2022.

Savage Salvation follows a head-over-heels-in-love couple, Shelby John and Ruby Red. Both were addicted to opiods but have made steady progress and have been sober for quite some time.

As they declare their love for each other and decide to tie the knot, Ruby dies of a heroin overdose. Furious, Shelby sets off to take revenge on the dealer who gave Ruby the drugs, and in the course takes on a huge drug empire at work.

2) Violent Night

Violent Night (Image via Universal Pictures)

Date of release: December 2, 2022

Violent Night is an upcoming dark action comedy film with a Christmas theme. Brought to the audience by Universal Pictures, the movie is directed by Tommy Wirkola and based on an original screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Cam Gigandet and Beverly D'Angelo.

Violent Night is set around Christmas time, with a landscape clad in snow and filled with the spirit of the holidays.

The Lightstones meet to celebrate the festivities at their estate, but are attacked by armed merceneries who want to rob them off the $300 million in their personal vault. However, they have a real surprise in check when the real Santa Claus, played by David Harbour, drops in through the chimney and smokes them, literally.

The film promises to pack quite a punch and should be an enjoyable watch in the Christmas season. Violent Night made its premiere during the 2022 New York Comic Con on October 7 and is set for a nationwide theatrical release on December 2, 2022.

3) Women Talking

Women Talking (Image via United Artists Releasing)

Date of Release: December 2, 2022

From the home of Metro Goldwyn Mayor, the filmWomen Talking is set to be a moving drama piece. With the direction and screenplay from Sarah Polley, the film has been adapted from the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessica Buckley, Ben Whishaw and others.

Women Talking had its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2022 where it received widespread critical acclaim for its direction, screenplay, soundtrack and performance by the cast. This is the third title set to release on the same date as the previous two films on this list.

The film is set in 2010 and revolves around a group of Mennonite women, who remain isolated on a farm. A neighboring group of boys regularly torment and s*xually abuse them after drugging them. Frustrated at the situation and their own helplessness, the women take things in their own hands and stand their ground to protect themselves and their faith.

4) Empire of Light

Empire of Light (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Date of Release: December 9, 2022

Empire of Light is an upcoming romantic drama from the house of Searchlight Pictures that has already made some serious impact among the critics this season. The film, written and directed by Sam Mendes, has cinematography by Roger Deakins, and has garnered quite the critical acclaim for the same.

It stars actors like Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Monica Dolan and others.

The film essentially depicts a love story and is in itself a love letter to film.

Set in the 1980s, the film revolves around a film theater in a coastal British town. It is a deeply emotional movie with Hilary, the cinema manager, at its center and the fragility of life and love at its focus. With some amazing visuals and an extremely humane story, Empire of Light is set to be one of the best movies this winter.

Empire of Light made landfall at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival on September 3 and is scheduled for its theatrical release on December 9, 2022.

5) Avatar: The Way of Water

Date of Release: December 16, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water is the much awaited sequel to the 2009 box office hit, Avatar, by veteran filmmaker James Cameron. After the huge success of the first film, sequels were greenlit back in 2010, but had to be delayed due to lack of necessary technology.

Now, twelve years later, the wait is finally over with the second film in the series set to release on December 16, 2022.

The official synopsis for the title reads:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The cast has retained original members like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang and others. It also introduces actors like Kate Winslet, Cliff Kurtis, Jemain Clement and others. The film also has a whopping budget of $250 million and ranks among some of the most expensive films of recent times.

