Top 4 action films of 2022 so far

So far, it's been a great year for action films. There's a lot to look forward to for the rest of the year as well, with movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water set to release by December. Many celebrated action film franchises have also come out with new, larger-than-life releases.

Action movies often make for solid entertainers with thrilling, fast-paced plots mixed in with power-packed action set pieces. Audiences look forward to big action movies in theaters, and recent releases haven't disappointed viewers. Here's a list of the top 4 action films that came out recently.

Bullet Train and other 2022 action films

1) Top Gun: Maverick

Stills from Top Gun: Maverick (Images via IMDb)

Top Gun: Maverick is a 2022 American action-drama film, a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The long-awaited Tom Cruise starrer was released on May 17, 2022, 36 years after the original. The film's release got delayed because of the pandemic, and the anticipation kept building. Despite all this, viewers unanimously agreed that the high-flying adventure was fantastic and was a wonderful ode to the original.

The film follows Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), one of the Navy's top aviators, who has to confront his past and deepest fears as he trains a group of younger TOPGUN graduates for a mission, including the son of his deceased best friend from 30 years ago.

This adrenaline-pumping action is one of the highest-grossing films of 2022, with a high audience and critics' ratings.

2) Bullet Train

A still from Bullet Train (Image via IMDb)

Bullet Train is an action comedy, released on August 5, 2022. It stars Brad Pitt as an American assassin, Ladybug, who has trouble carrying out his job on a Japanese Bullet train when things start to go off the rails.

Erik Davis @ErikDavis BULLET TRAIN has wild energy & a great sense of gory humor. Really enjoyed Brad Pitt’s reformed assassin, and Brian Tyree Henry’s Lemon is constantly entertaining. The fights are plentiful & the tone is over the top for sure, but it’s never boring & the story is always evolving BULLET TRAIN has wild energy & a great sense of gory humor. Really enjoyed Brad Pitt’s reformed assassin, and Brian Tyree Henry’s Lemon is constantly entertaining. The fights are plentiful & the tone is over the top for sure, but it’s never boring & the story is always evolving https://t.co/UZtniD14Nd

The recent release is reminiscent of older action films, gripping and packed with thrills, witty humor, and no dull moments whatsoever. Along with Brad Pitt, the movie has a vast ensemble case that includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock, and many more.

3) The Batman

A Still from The Batman (Image via IMDb)

The Batman, another long-awaited superhero action film, was released in March earlier this year. Fans of the DC film franchise were excited to see Robert Pattinson as the new Batman. The IMDb description for this installment reads:

When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

Fans of the comics appreciated a deeper dive into Batman, aka Bruce Wayne's psyche and past struggles. The action film is gritty, dark, mysterious, and artfully shot.

Worm 🏳️‍🌈⃤🌙 @Saulman11835779 It's crazy how The Batman doesn't have a bad or even average shot. This is one of the best looking movies ever made because it never stops looking amazing. Every frame feels so passionately crafted and thought out. It's crazy how The Batman doesn't have a bad or even average shot. This is one of the best looking movies ever made because it never stops looking amazing. Every frame feels so passionately crafted and thought out. https://t.co/KKyyobkCHp

Zoe Kravitz played Catwoman brilliantly, depicting the character's snarkiness from the comics. Both critics and the audience have appreciated Robert Pattinson's role as Batman and are looking forward to new installments from the action film franchise.

4) The Lost City

A still from The Lost City (Image via IMDb)

The Lost City is a 2022 action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe. The story revolves around a reclusive romance-adventure novelist who goes on her book's promotional tour with her cover model. The two get swept up in a kidnapping attempt facilitated by a billionaire and end up in a bizarre, cutthroat jungle adventure.

Viewers' reactions to the film have been largely positive, calling the movie a laughter riot from start to finish with a unique storyline. Entertainment is guaranteed with this fun action film.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far