How many times was Avatar 2 delayed? Details explored as trailer releases

The trailer for Avatar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the globally celebrated sci-fi epic, was finally released on May 9, 2022. Since the trailer's release, fans have been buzzing with excitement and thrill as the trailer has revealed the movie's premiere date. Delayed twice, the movie is now set to hit theatres in December 2022.

Directed by three-time Oscar-winning director James Cameron, the 1st sequel to the sci-fi masterpiece will continue to chronicle the Na'vi-Human saga. The movie has been titled, Avatar: The Way of Water.

James Cameron and Josh Friedman wrote the screenplay of the movie. James Cameron and Jon Landau have served as the producers of the movie. Russell Carpenter has served as the cinematographer of the movie, while Simon Franglen has given the music for the movie.

The first film of the popular sci-fi franchise arrived in 2009. Hence, it has been quite a long wait until the release of its sequel, and it is safe to say that, since the declaration of its final release date, fans have been eagerly waiting to experience the fascinating world of Avatar once again.

Without further ado, let's dive deep and find out all about the 1st sequel of the franchise.

All about Avatar 2

What is the release date of Avatar 2?

The sequel titled Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to premiere on the 16th of December 2022. In 2010, director James Cameron disclosed the news about the first two sequels and announced his hope to create another two sequels.

Reportedly, the film's actual production began in 2017, which means the film has taken approximately five years to make.

What was the original release year of Avatar 2, and how many times has the sequel been delayed?

Avatar 2 and 3 were to be premiered in 2014 and 2015. However, the premiere dates of the first two sequels were changed to December 2020 and December 2021. But they were once again delayed to December 2022 and December 2024.

The sci-fi movie has been delayed two times so far, making it an extremely long wait for the audience.

Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Fox, has confirmed the premiere date of Avatar 2 to be December 16, 2022. When asked about confirming the announced release date of the sequel, Asbell did not hesitate. He said:

"Yes. It will. For real. It’s going to blow people away. You’re not ready for what Jim is doing." (Via ScreenRant)

How's the trailer for the movie looking?

Take a closer look at the trailer for the sequel to the sci-fi masterpiece here.

By the looks of the trailer, it seems like director James Cameron will once again take the audience on a jaw-dropping journey to the enthralling and captivating world of Pandora.

Without a shred of doubt, it will be a visually remarkable experience. The trailer also gives the audience some stunning glimpses of the alluring secrets hidden under the ocean of the alien planet.

Nevertheless, it looks like the long wait will be worth it.

Don't forget to witness the enchantment that James Cameron has promised to create with Avatar 2, all set to arrive on the 16th of December 2022.

