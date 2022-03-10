Avatar 2 Vs Shazam 2: New release date leaves internet divided

Avatar 2 vs Shazam 2 is a debate currently trending on Twitter. Warner Bros. has announced some drastic changes to their upcoming slate, which has left fans in splits. It all started with Black Adam being pushed back to October 21, 2022, which subsequently delayed every other DC Comics film's release.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a new release date, March 17, 2023, while The Flash has been delayed for almost seven months and will release on June 23, 2023.

However, in light of the situation, the one film that did not face any delay but was, in fact, pulled up was Shazam 2. The film is all set to drop on December 16, 2022, on the exact date as Avatar 2.

Internet reacts to the news

Fandom @getFANDOM Massive Box Office Battle on Dec. 16



The Avatar 2 vs Shazam 2 debate has taken the internet by storm, with every fan hyping and promoting their favorite franchise while poking fun at each other.

Partizan 2.0 @2Partizan @getFANDOM Battle hahahahahahaha more like Avatar 2 destroying this other movie @getFANDOM Battle hahahahahahaha more like Avatar 2 destroying this other movie

Allan @AllanMa84120710 @2Partizan @getFANDOM Avatar is one of the shittest movies there is, it brought out a large audience due to the new technology, avatar 2 won't have that going for it. Shazam will draw more money @2Partizan @getFANDOM Avatar is one of the shittest movies there is, it brought out a large audience due to the new technology, avatar 2 won't have that going for it. Shazam will draw more money

While Shazam fans have been criticizing Avatar for its lack of plotline, the sci-fi fans are certain that Avatar 2 will overshadow the DC Superhero.

Jake - @getFANDOM Me - Jake people are saying that Shazam is gonna beat Avatar 2, what should we tell them?Jake - @getFANDOM Me - Jake people are saying that Shazam is gonna beat Avatar 2, what should we tell them?Jake - https://t.co/cD6zJzKBNa

Even the director, David F. Sandberg, has participated in the internet debate.

He started a thread on Twitter by hyping up the news, saying:

"That's right, Shazam 2 is getting released 6 months earlier and now comes this December!"

He even ribbed Avatar 2, saying:

"Poor James Cameron must be shaking in his boots right now...".

All about Shazam 2 and Avatar 2

Pop Base @PopBase 20th Century Studios reassures that ‘Avatar 2’ will finally be released this year. 20th Century Studios reassures that ‘Avatar 2’ will finally be released this year. https://t.co/znUpctNeP8

Set 14 years after the first Avatar film, Avatar 2 now sees Jake Sully as the chieftain and Ney'tiri as the high priestess of the clan. The couple have now formed a family and are living a content life. However, they must venture out into the region of Pandora, leaving their home when the ancient threat resurfaces. Jake must once again wage a war against humans.

Coming from acclaimed director James Cameron, Avatar 2 will see most of the cast from the first Avatar return. There are also some new additions to the cast, including Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jermaine Clement, and Vin Diesel, among others.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an upcoming American superhero film, which is the sequel to Shazam, that was released in April 2019. The film is based on DC Comics superhero Shazam. The plot for the upcoming sequel is being kept under wraps.

Directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan, the film will star Zachary Levi in the lead role of Shazam, along with Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.

Catch the much-awaited sequels this December to find the resolution of the Avatar 2 vs Shazam 2 debate.

Edited by R. Elahi