Roger Federer's advert with Robert de Niro wins Gold at 2022 Effie Awards

Roger Federer co-starred with Hollywood legend Robert de Niro in an advertisement for Switzerland Tourism earlier this year. The advert, titled "No Drama," which got shortlisted for the prestigious Effie Awards, has now come out winning top honors.

The Federer-starring 'No Drama' has secured the Gold at the 2022 Effie Awards in Switzerland, winning the laurel in the 'Highlight' category. The advert now has a chance to secure the coveted 'Grand Effie,' which will be awarded the best marketing campaign in Switzerland.

The Grand Effie will be chosen from all Gold Effie winners at the Effie Award Ceremony on November 10, 2022, in Kaufleuten, Zurich.

The advert can be watched below:

Revisiting the 'No Drama' advert starring Roger Federer and Robert de Niro

Roger Federer retired from the sport in 2022.

In the video, Robert de Niro can be seen watching a calm and serenading video championing the various tourist spots in Switzerland. De Niro then proceeds to call Roger Federer, who it turns out had sent the video to the actor, requesting him to perform in the upcoming project. But the legendary actor responded with his disapproval of the video.

"I'm watching it right now as you speak. I don't like it!" Robert de Niro replies when Roger Federer asks him about the film.

Robert de Niro highlighted the sheer perfection of Swiss locales by remarking on the off-putting lack of "drama" in the video.

"Just look at where you are Roger, I mean you got your mountains and your skiing resort and the little towns, green valleys... there's no drama! No drama at all!" De Niro says.

The Hollywood star, best known for his work in gritty crime movies like The Godfather II, Casino, and Goodfellas, asserted that he needed "conflict" and "jeopardy," which he thought was missing from the film.

"Roger! From a certain type of actor I need conflict, jeopardy... Switzerland is too perfect," De Niro states.

He signs off by recommending Tom Hanks as the suitable person to star in the video.

Explaining how the lack of drama has been paramount to tourism since the advent of COVID-19, Switzerland Tourism, in a release, asserted their thought process behind picking such a central theme for their video.

"Precisely those elements that are so central to De Niro's work. But in view of Covid, drama is what we least want at the moment - and so a film that was never made turns out to be a charming and self-deprecating advertisement for Switzerland," said Switzerland Tourism. "Because if you need a vacation without drama, you need Switzerland. Unless, of course, you're Robert De Niro."

