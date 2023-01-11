Did RRR win any awards at Golden Globe Awards 2023?

80th Golden Globe awards 2023 aired live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. Renownded director SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR received the Best Original Song award for the hit number Naatu Naatu, which featured the two lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR dancing to the tunes of the song. The film was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film but didn't make the winning cut.

With RRR being nominated for Golden Globe awards 2023, Indian cinema saw quite the representation as the team was present and stood to applaud themselves for the big win at the international stage. Music director MM Keeravaani took to the stage and accepted the award on behalf of the team. Naatu Naatu has been choreographed by Prem Rakshith, and the lyrics have been penned by Chandrabose.

Also present to witness the momentous achievement were lead actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and director SS Rajamouli. The award was announced and presented by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

Golden Globe awards 2023 was live streamed on NBC and Peacock.

