"They snubbed Jenna Ortega": Fans claim Wednesday's Jenna Ortega should have won Golden Globes 2023 instead of Quinta Brunson

80th Golden Globes 2023 aired live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The awards recognized the most prominent artists in the film and television industry and was broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. After a notable absence from television for a year, the awards are back live for viewers to witness some of their favorite celebrities earn their recognition on screen.

On tonight's Golden Globes 2023, Quinta Brunson won the award for Best Performance by an actress in a television series - Musical or Comedy for her role in Abbott Elementary. Fans, however, felt that Jenna Ortega should have won the award for her well-known role in the popular web-series Wednesday. One tweeted:

As part of the special awards, five-time Golden Globes winner and 16-time nominee Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award for his work in the televison sector. Eddie Murphy, meanwhile, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry. The ceremony is hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Fans feel Jenna Ortega deserved to win the award instead of Quinta Brunson on Golden Globes 2023

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the Golden Globes 2023 jury. They felt that Jenna Ortega should be awarded for her role in Wednesday instead of Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary. Check out what they have to say.

More about Jenna Ortega and the popular series Wednesday

Jenna Ortega was born on September 27, 2002, in Coachella Valley, California. She began acting at the age of 9 and began her acting career by playing the role of Harley, an engineering prodigy in the Disney series Stuck In The Middle. Throughout the course of her career, she has been recognized for her roles in several Disney productions and her roles in award-winning movies and television series.

The actress became popular with her role of Young Jane in The CW Television Network's iconic comedy-drama Jane the Virgin. The Golden Globes 2023 nominee was also popular for her role as Darcy in the 2015 Netflix sitcom Richie Rich. Her role as Phoebe in the horror series The Babysitter: Killer Queen was also very well received.

Jenna played the role of Wednesday Addams in the popular series Wednesday, as she uses her psychic gift to unravel a mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago. Addams' only daughter juggles between her newfound psychic powers and a supernatural murder mystery connected to her own family, while also attending boarding school Nevermore Academy.

Season 1 of the hit series, which featured the Golden Globes 2023 nominee, debuted on November 23, 2022 and received critical acclaim worldwide, breaking records in the first week itself. As per a report by Variety, Wednesday was watched for almost 6 billion minutes during the first five days it was available.

On January 6, 2023, Netflix announced that the show would be renewed for a second season. Jenna walked the red carpet for Golden Globes 2023 and spoke to Variety at the pre-event, spilling details about Wednesday season 2. She said:

“I have seen nothing and I know nothing. I feel sometimes as an actor you are just kind of told what to you, but I am waiting on it. I think they are just getting the writers all together, so maybe, soon.”

Apart from Jenna, other actors who will feature in the second season of the Netflix series include Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci.

Golden Globes 2023 comes after a brief break as it didn't air in 2022, owing to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)'s controversy of not including Black members into the voting panel last year. This year, however, the association has added more diverse members to its voting pool.

