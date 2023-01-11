"That was just a weird open": Fans react to host Jerrod Carmichael addressing the HFPA controversy at the Golden Globe 2023

80th Golden Globe 2023 awards ceremony aired live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. After a notable absence on television following controversies surrounding lack of diversity in the jury, the prestigious award ceremony was back on television and was broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. The award show recognized some of the most prominent names from the film and television industry.

Host Jerrod Carmichael opened Golden Globe 2023 by addressing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) controversy that led to the show not airing in the past year. Golden Globe awards didn't air on television in 2022 after the Los Angeles Times revealed that there were no black members in the HFPA.

This year, however, the association has added more diverse members to its voting pool, signaling a green light for the 2023 awards. Through his comic skills, Jerrod indrectly threw subtle shades at the controversy, receiving some laughs from the audience. Fans, however, didn't like the opening. One tweeted:

Jerrod Carmichael addressed the HFPA controversy on Golden Globe 2023

Host Jerrod Carmichael took to the stage to open the Golden Globe 2023. As he stepped on stage, he welcomed everyone to the 80th installment of the prestigious award show. He then introduced himself to the audience and stated that he was there because "I'm Black." This was a subtle dig to HFPA controversy that led to the show not airing last year.

Golden Globe 2023, which has long been billed as the "Hollywood Party of the Year," was embroiled in a deep controversy last year that led to NBC pulling off the plug on airing the award show in 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is made up of recognized international journalists who act as the jury to hand out the awards. Last year, the LA Times ran an expose that revealed the lack of diversity - there were no black members in the voting pool.

This expose of the Golden Globe jury led to strong reactions from the audience as well as celebrities, including actor Tom Cruise, who handed back his three Golden Globes in light of the controversy.

US comedian Jerrod Carmichael started the show by explaining the controversy but further said:

"I won't say they [HFPA] is a racist organisation, but they didn't have a single black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."

Throughout his monologue for the opening of the Golden Globe 2023, the host threw shade at the controversy. He explained how he was cast as the host not because he was black but because he was talented, but even the "exective producer, Stephen Hill, is black so what does he know."

Jerrod continued to add more insight into the controversy by stating that he refused to have a conversation with the President of the HFPA just because he feared getting into the trap. However, after a lot of persistence, his response was:

"Or what? They're gonna fire me? They haven't had a black host in 79 years, they're gonna fire the first one? I'm unfire-able."

Fans react to Golden Globe 2023 host addressing the controversy

Fans weren't too keen on comedian Jerrod Carmichael's monologue ahead of the ceremony. While some felt that the opening was dry, others felt that the show could've had another host. Check out what they have to say.

Luciana Schreier



#GoldenGlobes If you’re hosting an awards show your jokes + delivery have to be faster not for the rich people sitting in that room but for me, at home, wearing PJs at 8PM, sleepy If you’re hosting an awards show your jokes + delivery have to be faster not for the rich people sitting in that room but for me, at home, wearing PJs at 8PM, sleepy #GoldenGlobes

Miss Brown @QB84 #GoldenGlobes I didn’t laugh once during Jerrod Carmichael’s opening monologue I didn’t laugh once during Jerrod Carmichael’s opening monologue 😐 #GoldenGlobes

CJ❌2K23 @Crucifixio So much uncomfortable laughter during Jerrod Carmichael's really unconventional opening monologue. He's working on being the first host to be fired before the show is even over. #GoldenGlobes So much uncomfortable laughter during Jerrod Carmichael's really unconventional opening monologue. He's working on being the first host to be fired before the show is even over. #GoldenGlobes

jawn q. public



#GoldenGlobes love jerrod but yea that opening was mid at best love jerrod but yea that opening was mid at best#GoldenGlobes

🖤 @773zo Bro came out like an activist twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jerrod Carmichael what are you doingBro came out like an activist #GoldenGlobes Jerrod Carmichael what are you doing 😂💀 Bro came out like an activist #GoldenGlobes twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/H8L6Wk07la

Five-time Golden Globe winner and 16-time nominee Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award for his work as a creative artist in the television genre at the Golden Globe 2023. Eddie Murphy will be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry.

Keep watching Golden Globe 2023 on NBC and Peacock.

