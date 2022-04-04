Watch: Lady Gaga helps SZA on crutches as singer wins big at 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

Like every other year, the event gave viewers plenty of iconic moments. Billie Eilish paid a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins, while Trever Noah poked fun at Will Smith's actions at the Oscars.

Viewers were also touched by Lady Gaga's sweet gesture to assist SZA as she took to the stage to accept her award.

When SZA and Doja Cat won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award, the former went up to the stage on crutches. Fortunately, Lady Gaga was there to help her.

Fans' reaction to Lady Gaga helping SZA up the 2022 Grammy Awards stage

SZA and Doja Cat won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for Kiss Me More at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The duo won the award over BTS' Butter, Coldplay's Higher Power, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's Lonely, and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's I Get a Kick Out of You.

While going up to the stage to receive the award, SZA was wearing a tulle gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, which had a long train. Lady Gaga was seen helping her out by carrying the train.

Viewers couldn't help but notice this sweet gesture from Lady Gaga and immediately took to social media to react to it:

Howard Cohen @HowardCohen Music industry's MVP, most compassionate soul, has to be @ladygaga . Last year she assisted Tony Bennett in their concert. She helped Liza Minnelli present at the #Oscars . ("I got you!") After losing the pop/duo #Grammys many figured was hers & Tony's, she aided winner SZA. Sweet. Music industry's MVP, most compassionate soul, has to be @ladygaga. Last year she assisted Tony Bennett in their concert. She helped Liza Minnelli present at the #Oscars. ("I got you!") After losing the pop/duo #Grammys many figured was hers & Tony's, she aided winner SZA. Sweet. https://t.co/Wh4qGbrigj

S ❥ @lilrayofperrie lady gaga fixing sza’s dress while she go to accept her award was so sweet ☹️ lady gaga fixing sza’s dress while she go to accept her award was so sweet ☹️ https://t.co/DnPcH5SB7y

#GRAMMYs here's my idol Lady Gaga helping SZA with her dress. I have no words to explain how proud i'm to stan the correct person. here's my idol Lady Gaga helping SZA with her dress. I have no words to explain how proud i'm to stan the correct person.#GRAMMYs https://t.co/JL5GvChQ27

DOJA X1 GRAMMY WINNER @rickygna lady gaga carrying sza’s train this is the best thing i’ve seen all night lady gaga carrying sza’s train this is the best thing i’ve seen all night https://t.co/r8FaAQTirY

kai 𓆩❤︎𓆪 @ilygoldwing LADY GAGA HELPING SZA ON STAGE, women supporting women LADY GAGA HELPING SZA ON STAGE, women supporting women ❤️ https://t.co/OQUBVWdzqO

Lady Gaga recently helped Liza Manelli when they were on stage at the Oscars to present the Best Picture award.

When the legendary Cabaret star seemed unsure about what to do, Lady Gaga could be heard saying, "I got you," thereby melting hundreds of fans' hearts.

Now, after helping SZA up the stage, the Shallow singer is giving her fans more reasons to love her.

Reason explained: Why was SZA carrying crutches?

During an interview with Variety, SZA explained why she wore crutches during the 2022 Grammy awards ceremony. She said:

"I fell out of bed before I came here. Whenever something big happens to me, something crazy happens too.”

SZA also told reporters in the press room at the 2022 Grammy Awards:

"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before. Everything awesome in my life has also come with something very random."

The first-time Grammy award winner then expressed her feelings about winning the award and paid homage to her late grandmother:

"I'm grateful! She passed [in 2019] before she can see me win... I wish my granny was here and I'm just I'm just grateful that she can see me from above and my parents can see me now."

The singer won her award with Doja Cat, who came to the stage late as she was in the bathroom when the duo's win was announced.

The two stars thanked each other in their acceptance speech for the award. Doja Cat said:

"SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you're a lyricist, you are everything."

SZA replied:

"Thank you, Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God and just thank all of y'all... I'm glad you made it back in time."

The duo appeared to enjoy every part of receiving the award, including the funny moments. They will surely remember this day for years to come.

