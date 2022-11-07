“Feels like a toddler”: Kid Rock faces backlash for calling Oprah Winfrey a ‘fraud’ over Fetterman endorsement

Kid Rock has been trending online for his criticism of popular talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Rock described Winfrey as a fraud following the latter’s endorsement of Democrat John Fetterman as he competes in a Senate race against Dr. Mehmet Oz.

In a tweet on November 5, Rock stated:

“Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career. I assume because she vetted him and found him to be a wonderful person. Now she is against him. Oprah is a fraud. –Kid Rock.”

Meredith @meralee727 Kid Rock trying to pick a fight with Oprah feels like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum because their sandwich wasn’t cut correctly. Kid Rock trying to pick a fight with Oprah feels like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum because their sandwich wasn’t cut correctly.

The tweet, which eventually started to trend online, was retweeted over 10,000 times.

John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are set to face each other in the Senate race at Keystone State, and a poll proves that Oz is in the lead. Senior communications adviser for the Oz campaign, Rachel Tripp, said in a statement emailed to Fox News that Oz loves Winfrey and respects that they have different political ideologies.

The email also stated:

“He believes we need more balance and less extremism in Washington.”

"We're better off without you" - Twitter users react to Kid Rock’s criticism

Kid Rock’s tweet about Oprah Winfrey was heavily criticized by netizens.

Some netizens, however, also agreed with Kid Rock:

CrimePays @Crimepaysthebil @KidRock Always knew she was. She was a cult leader. If she told her audience to drink “kool-aid” they would have done it. @KidRock Always knew she was. She was a cult leader. If she told her audience to drink “kool-aid” they would have done it.

Q J @QJ21248872 @TerrenceQuandt @KidRock Dr. Oz is the fraud. He was nothing like this before & he doesn't live in PA. @TerrenceQuandt @KidRock Dr. Oz is the fraud. He was nothing like this before & he doesn't live in PA.

Kid Rock has also slammed Oprah Winfrey in the past when he performed a rant on stage in 2019 and said that he does not like Oprah. According to TMZ, he said:

“F**k Oprah Winfrey, f**k Kathie Lee Gifford. I am not the bad guy. I am the guy that you say, ‘Hey, he is f**king cool.”

Kid Rock has previously slammed Oprah Winfrey in a rant in 2019 (Images via Gary Miller and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The video then went viral and Rock later mentioned in a tweet that he was being honest about his opinion. According to Rock, his team attempted to get him on The Oprah Winfrey Show a few years ago and her team wanted him to write down why he loved her and her show.

While appearing on Tucker Carlson Originals, Rock was asked about the rant and said that he would not apologize to anyone and that he is not a fan of Winfrey. However, he confessed that he was unhappy with whatever he said about Kathy Griffin. He said:

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m s o out of it I’m like ‘f*** Kathie Lee Gifford.’ When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years.”

Although Oprah has never responded to Kid’s criticism, the latter has continued to talk about her on multiple occasions.

