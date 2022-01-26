Controversial lyrics of 'We the People' by Kid Rock explored as singer slams Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci in new song 

American singer Kid Rock has come up with a politically-charged single called We the People.

On January 24, the 51-year-old singer dropped a song which openly criticizes American President Joe Biden and his chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Taking to his Facebook handle, Robert James Ritchie, also known as Kid Rock, shared a video message where he talked about his upcoming tour as well as his new single.

Talking about We the People, the Michigan-born singer said the song has a rock-rap tune that showcases the "craziness" going on in the world over the last few years in terms of politics, social justice and polarization:

“I don’t mind taking a good punch. But I hit back, motherf*cker ― and I hit hard.”

The new single is part of a trio of tracks (the other two being The Last Dance and Rockin') which are planned to be released on his forthcoming album. We the People comes two months after the singer dropped an equally controversial track titled Don't Tell Me How to Live.

Kid Rock's controversial lyrics explored

Released on January 24 on YouTube, We the People opens with the singer claiming he'd like to bring people together against Biden and Fauci.

"We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream, ‘F— you!”

Following this, he goes on to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's infectious disease expert, for recommending mask use amid COVID-19.

“Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill.”

As the song's chorus repeats, "Let's go, Brandon," he also calls out the Biden administration.

Conservatives and Republican Party groups adopted the phrase last year when an NBC Sports reporter alleged that the crowd at a NASCAR race was chanting those words in support of driver Brandon Brown, when in fact they were chanting "F*ck Joe Biden."

Twitter reacts to Kid Rock's Anti-Biden song

Following the release of his song, Kid Rock received major backlash on Twitter. Many Twitter users called out the singer for writing "childish" lyrics while others trolled him using GIFs and memes.

Rick Havoc @RikHavic Who wrote this, an eighth grader? Actually, Kid Rock did, so it's the same thing. Who wrote this, an eighth grader? Actually, Kid Rock did, so it's the same thing. https://t.co/I5gLkIxnc7

David Weissman @davidmweissman Breaking! Kid Rock is a moron. Breaking! Kid Rock is a moron.

John Fugelsang @JohnFugelsang If Kid Rock really does run for the US Senate I promise I will run against him.



After changing my name to "Kid Paper." If Kid Rock really does run for the US Senate I promise I will run against him.After changing my name to "Kid Paper."

💀DeathMetalViking💀 @DeathMetalV Kid Rock is the musical equivalent of a cigarette soaking in a urinal. Kid Rock is the musical equivalent of a cigarette soaking in a urinal.

Countess Busty Von Chestyrack @busty_mcchesty I need to apologize to Kid Rock for saying he doesn’t write his own songs. To be fair, I didn’t think he could read OR write. I need to apologize to Kid Rock for saying he doesn’t write his own songs. To be fair, I didn’t think he could read OR write.

YouBrokeItYouFixIt @UBrokeItUFixIt Kid Rock posted a new song promoting "freedom", but the coward has comments disabled on youtube.

Total coward and hypocrite. Kid Rock posted a new song promoting "freedom", but the coward has comments disabled on youtube. Total coward and hypocrite. https://t.co/6cCfJERB6G

Kid Rock is a staunch Republican Party supporter

The 51-year-old has been a loyal and long-time supporter of former American president Donald Trump. In 2016, the singer introduced a new T-shirt in his existing merchandise line which labeled the blue states from that year's presidential election as a part of “Dumbf—istan” while the red ones depicted "The United States of America."

Other designs said "God, Guns & Trump” and “_onald Trump: The ‘D’ Is Missing Because It’s In Every Hater’s Mouth.”

He hosted an outdoor rally in Michigan for the Trump campaign in September 2020 along with Trump Jr. and senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle. Additionally, he was once a contestant on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice, which featured Donald Trump.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee