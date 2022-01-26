Soloist Hyolyn tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 wave in South Korea continues, as singer-songwriter Hyolyn tests positive.

The former member of the girl group Sistar and their sub-unit Sistar1 is currently signed under the production company founded by the artist herself, Bridge Entertainment. The agency stated that the soloist is the latest to test positive for the virus, worrying fans across the world.

Hyolyn tested postive after coming in close contact with another COVID postive patient

On January 26, Bridge Entertainment released an official statement announcing that Hyolyn has tested positive for COVID-19.

Information on Hyolyn testing positive for COVID-19

Incidentally, the singer underwent a PCR test while she was waiting to record the KBS 2TV show Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook. The test was taken after coming in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case on the sets of the upcoming Korean reality show Double Trouble, which also features former 2NE1 singer Minzy, former AOA vocalist Choa, KARD’s Jiwoo, Weeekly’s Monday and 2AM’s Im Seu-long.

Here is the full statement (translated from Korean):

While waiting for the recording of KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” on January 25, Hyolyn was notified that she came in close contact with a COVID-19 confirmed patient on her current show “Double Trouble.” She immediately suspended her schedule and underwent PCR testing.

On January 26, Hyolyn tested positive for COVID-19, and all the staff members who were with her tested negative. Accordingly, she canceled all her scheduled activities and is taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

She completed her second round of the COVID-19 vaccination, but still tested positive. Prior to the recording of “Double Trouble” last Sunday, she used a self-diagnosis kit and received negative results, so she participated in the recording. She also tested negative before “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” when she used a self-diagnoses kit in her vehicle, but while waiting for the recording, she was contacted [that she came in close contact with a COVID-19 patient] and immediately halted her schedule.

The company will thoroughly comply with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities and do its best for the health and safety of its artist. In addition, we would like to apologize for causing concern to fans and audience members. The singer will recover as soon as possible and greet you in a healthy state. Thank you.

Several fans took to social media to wish the singer a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the idol released a teaser for the MV of her upcoming track ‘Layin’ Low’ on January 8.

