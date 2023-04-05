“Now I know the music will be good”: Dua Lipa in Barbie movie leaves netizens in a frenzy

Ahead of the release of the Barbie movie, a poster of Dua Lipa as a Barbie created a stir online and has left social media users hailing the pop singer. Consider the following post by a social media user:

cain @cxokira @FilmUpdates well at least now i know the music will be good @FilmUpdates well at least now i know the music will be good

Singer Dua Lipa also shared a poster of the same on her social media platforms and wrote, "This Barbie is a mermaid." In the poster, Dua is seen in an itty bitty bra and pearl jewelry. Her blue hair has also garnered rave reviews from her admirers.

It is worth noting that this will be Dua Lipa's feature film debut. She will appear in the film alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who will play the iconic Barbie and Ken dolls. The film, which is expected to be a live-action Barbie film, will be released in theaters on July 21.

Netizens say they are rooting for Dua Lipa as Barbie

Social media users went crazy after Dua Lipa and the official Barbie account shared a first glimpse at the pop star as Mermaid Barbie. They said that they are super excited now and can't keep calm.

See some reactions here:

shaun • fan account @shauntwink Dua Lipa on the set of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie.’ Dua Lipa on the set of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie.’ https://t.co/FQIqqwpvdc

alyssa @alyssamosca dua lipa supremacy her og dance moves are perfect for being in the barbie movie dua lipa supremacy her og dance moves are perfect for being in the barbie movie

Shan @shannoncbutler_ Dua Lipa as a mermaid in the new barbie movie? Excellent xoxo Dua Lipa as a mermaid in the new barbie movie? Excellent xoxo

big fish 🧜🏾‍♀️ @habibati___ Dua lipa is the best Barbie. Mermaid. Dua lipa is the best Barbie. Mermaid.😍

Matthew @MatthewJA27 Dua Lipa is in the Barbie movie, maybe I gotta see it Dua Lipa is in the Barbie movie, maybe I gotta see it

wunder. @ddeokdinnies omg i just realized whatever dua lipa is about to release for the barbie soundtrack is probably gunna hit so good WAIT omg i just realized whatever dua lipa is about to release for the barbie soundtrack is probably gunna hit so good WAIT

Barbie character posters hint that each Barbie actor is going to play a different version of Barbie

The official Barbie social media account revealed posters of Barbie characters that will appear in the upcoming film, implying that each character will have a unique job.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness."

Emma Mackey's Barbie is a Nobel Prize winner in Physics, Alexandra Shipp is a celebrated author Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne is a Supreme Court Justice, and Hari Nef is a Doctor Barbie.

Even though the entire cast has been unveiled, the plot of the movie is still under wraps. Meanwhile, the movie will revolve around the characters of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as they will be seen playing the roles of Barbie and Ken in the real world.

For the uninitiated, this movie is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who is also the director of acclaimed films like Little Women and Lady Bird. Aside from this, Greta collaborated with her partner Noah Baumbach on the screenplay for the upcoming film Marriage Story.

Barbie will be released in theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023. It debuted its first look on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The film was in news in between due to production delays.

