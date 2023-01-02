''They physically came out of the same address'': Barbie director Greta Gerwig opens up on connection between Margot Robbie's film and White Noise

Barbie director Greta Gerwig recently mentioned during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that both Barbie and White Noise were written in 2020 and that both films ''came out of the same place.''

The actress and director also spoke about working with her partner Noah Baumbach, who directed White Noise, and how their collaboration contributed to both the films. Conversing with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed:

''Everything got written in 2020, they very much feel like they came out of the same place in a way. I mean they physically came out of the same address. But I think it contributed, him (Noah Baumbach) working on that and us working on Barbie together.''

Barbie is set to be released on July 21, 2023, while White Noise dropped on Netflix on December 30, 2022. The latter has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Greta Gerwig opens up on making Barbie, White Noise, and more

During her aforementioned interview with Entertainment Weekly, Greta Gerwig was asked if White Noise and Barbie would make for a good double bill. In response, she said,

''I'm not going to pitch that. I'm sure if someone wanted to, it might be interesting. I don't know, it could be strange. I can feel how they're connected, but I don't know if anyone else will see it.''

Meanwhile, Barbie's co-writer Noah Baumbach explained during the same interview that both films are ''connected in a funny way.'' He mentioned that while the ''execution'' is different for both films, they are related in some ways. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the director further stated:

''The execution is different but there are aspects of the world of White Noise that actually informed some of how we looked at Barbie."

Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, along with Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, and many others playing significant supporting roles. Considered one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Barbie is expected to offer a quirky take on the beloved fashion doll character.

On the other hand, White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the lead roles, has a distinctly comic tone that blends elements of absurdism and dark humor, among other things. It focuses on a professor and his family whose lives take a shocking turn due to a chemical leak in their neighborhood.

A quick look at Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's previous collaborations

Widely regarded as two of the most exciting voices in the indie film scene, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have been a part of several acclaimed movies over the years.

One of their most critically successful collaborations was Frances Ha. The film, directed by Noah Baumbach, stars Gerwig in the lead role and focuses on an aspiring young dancer. Here's a short description of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A New York woman apprentices for a dance company and throws herself headlong into her dreams, even as the possibility of realizing them dwindles.''

Following Frances Ha, the couple went on to work together on Mistress America, Barbie, and White Noise. Gerwig's other directorial credits include Lady Bird, Little Women, and Nights and Weekends.

You can watch White Noise on Netflix.

