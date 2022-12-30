White Noise cast list and characters explored

Adam Driver's latest film, White Noise, will hit Netflix on Friday, December 30, 2022. The movie tells the story of a family dealing with a devastating air contamination accident in their neighborhood. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film is a cinematic adaptation of Don DeLillo's novel of the same name.

Here's the official description of the movie, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.''

The movie features Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, among others, in major roles. Following its limited theatrical release on November 25, 2022, White Noise has received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers.

White Noise cast list and characters: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and others to feature in Noah Baumbach's

comedy drama

1) Adam Driver as Jack Gladney

Adam Driver plays the lead role of Professor Jack Gladney in Noah Baumbach's White Noise. Gladney and his family are in danger due to an air contamination accident in their neighborhood. Driver looks brilliant as Jack Gladney, portraying his character's existential dread and misery with absolute ease in the trailer. Fans can expect a powerful performance from the actor.

Adam Driver has worked with several iconic directors, starring in critically acclaimed movies like Marriage Story, Paterson, and Hungry Hearts, to name a few.

2) Greta Gerwig as Babette Gladney

Greta Gerwig portrays the character of Babette Gladney in the upcoming absurdist comedy film. Babette is Jack's wife, and Gerwig shares excellent onscreen chemistry with her costar, which is one of the highlights of the film's trailer.

Apart from White Noise, Greta Gerwig has acted in quite a few movies like Frances Ha, Greenberg, Lola Versus, and many more. She's also a critically acclaimed filmmaker whose credits include Lady Bird, Little Women, and many more. Her upcoming film, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

3) Raffey Cassidy as Denise

Raffey Cassidy dons the role of Denise in White Noise. Denise is Babette's daughter from a previous marriage. Not many other details about her character are revealed at this point, but fans can expect her to play a crucial role in the story.

Raffey Cassidy is a promising young actress who's starred in movies like Tomorrowland, Snow White and the Huntsman, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, White Noise also features various others portraying significant supporting/minor roles:

Jodie Turner-Smith as Winnie Richards

André Benjamin as Elliot Lasher

Don Cheadle as Prof. Murray Siskind

Lars Eidinger as Arlo Shell

Sam Nivola as Heinrich

The trailer offers a peek into the tragicomic tone that could make for a unique cinematic experience. Although Noah Baumbach's unique style of humor is evident in the film, it seems tonally quite different from his previous works.

You can watch The White Noise on Netflix on Friday, December 30, 2022.

