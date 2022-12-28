Adam Driver's new comedy-drama movie, White Noise, is expected to premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 3 am ET. Based on noted writer Don DeLillo's novel of the same name, the film focuses on a family who deals with various challenges amidst air contamination in their locality.

The movie had a limited theatrical release on November 25, 2022, and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. It is helmed by acclaimed director Noah Baumbach.

White Noise on Netflix promises to be riveting

Netflix released the official trailer for White Noise on November 22, 2022, and it offers a peek into the film's absurdist world, replete with fascinating characters caught up in a tragicomic situation.

The trailer opens with Adam Driver's character, Jack, waking up from what seems like a nightmare. However, the panic-stricken people around him are asking him to leave the place as Jack stands amid chaos, completely lost.

The trailer then goes on to depict some of the most hilarious and key scenes from the film while not giving away any spoilers that could ruin fans' viewing experience.

Overall, it has an absurdist tragicomic vibe, quite different from Noah Baumbach's earlier directorial efforts. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the synopsis of the movie on their official YouTube channel, which states:

''At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.''

Critic reviews for the film have been positive, with many raving about the writing, distinctive style of humor, visual tone, and performances by the cast, among many other things.

A quick look at White Noise cast and crew

White Noise stars Adam Driver in the lead role as Professor Jack Gladney. Driver looks quite impressive in this comic avatar as a man struggling to grapple with the changes in his surroundings. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from him in the upcoming movie.

Apart from White Noise, Adam Driver has starred in several acclaimed and popular films over the years, including Paterson, Marriage Story, Frances Ha, and Logan Lucky, to name a few. His notable TV acting credits include HBO's Girls, You Don't Know Jack, Law & Order, and many more.

Featuring alongside Adam Driver in another key role is Greta Gerwig, who portrays the character of Babette, Jack's wife. Gerwig looks in fine form and shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Driver. Gerwig is an acclaimed director known for movies like Frances Ha and Lady Bird. Her acting credits include Nights and Weekends, To Rome With Love, and many more.

Other supporting cast members include Raffey Cassidy, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more. Director Noah Baumbach's films include Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale, and The Meyerowitz Stories, to name a few.

Don't forget to catch White Noise on Netflix on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 3 am ET.

