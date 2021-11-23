'House of Gucci' cast list: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and others star in the biographical crime-drama 

House of Gucci is a 2021 American biographical crime drama directed by Ridley Scott, and stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in lead roles. The movie is based on the 2001 book by the same name written by Sara Gay Forden.

The official synopsis of the much-awaited movie reads,

"House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

Here is a look at the cast list for House of Gucci before it drops in theaters tomorrow, on 24 November 2021.

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani

Lady Gaga plays the role of the 'Black Widow' of Italy, Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the legendary family of Gucci and began to assert her own dominance. Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who is known for her quirky and radical style and musical versatility. She is one of the world's best-selling music artists who has bagged numerous awards, including 12 Grammy Awards and 18 MTV Video Music Awards. Lady Gaga has also starred as struggling singer Ally in Bradley Cooper's musical romantic drama A Star Is Born, for which she won the National Board of Review and Critics' Choice awards for Best Actress. She also received nominations for the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her role in the film.

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci

Adam Driver is an American actor who began his film career as a supporting actor in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln (2012), Noah Baumbach's Frances Ha (2012), and the Coen Brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis (2013). Driver is also famous for his lead roles in Jim Jarmusch's Paterson (2016) and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story (2019), for which he received an Academy Award in the Best Actor category. In House of Gucci, Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the fashion house.

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci

Jared Leto is an American actor and musician who achieved recognition for his role as Jordan Catalano in the television series My So-Called Life. Leto started off in supporting roles in films like Fight Club (1999), Girl, Interrupted (1999) and American Psycho (2000). However, Leto earned critical acclaim for portraying heroin addict Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream (2000).

Others in the cast of 'House of Gucci'

The star-studded cast of House of Gucci also includes Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auriemma, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, and Reeve Carney as Tom Ford.

House of Gucci, the biopic that tells the true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci, is ready to drop on 24 November 2021, coinciding with Gucci’s 100th anniversary. Catch the movie at the nearest theater tomorrow.

