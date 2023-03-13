"What is wrong with this man?": Jimmy Kimmel trolled for embarrassing Malala Land joke at Oscars 2023

Netizens were not impressed with Jimmy Kimmel’s hosting skills at the Oscars after he asked Malala Yousafzai about her opinions on a Hollywood rumor. The late-night show host asked the latter about her thoughts on Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s ‘Spitgate’ controversy.

Netizen responds to Jimmy Kimmel's cringeworthy interview moment (Image via Twitter)

At the 2023 Oscars, Malala Yousafzai weighed in on the infamous pop-culture rumor of Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine. Kimmel asked the Nobel Peace Prize winner:

"Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?"

The crowd burst into laughter. Yousafzai seemed to find Spitgate rightfully ridiculous and responded by saying- “I only talk about peace.”

Responding to the same, Jimmy Kimmel said:

"That's why you're Malala and nobody else is. That's a great answer, Malala. The winner is Malala-land, everybody."

Jimmy Kimmel was asking the education activist a question that was sent by a fan.

Netizens react to the conversation between Jimmy Kimmel and Malala Yousafzai

Internet users did not find the Oscars interview moment funny in any way. Many felt sympathetic for Yousafzai, who had to answer the gossip-based question.

Kimmel was referring to the infamous Venice Film Festival moment where netizens believed through footage that Harry Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling.

The rumors began after the film was surrounded by controversies. These included the rumor of a rift between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde respectively and the removal of Shia LaBeouf from the movie amongst others.

Internet users were not amused by Jimmy Kimmel's antics. Many found it incredibly cringeworthy.

haley @blckyardigan jimmy kimmel after terrorizing malala and oscar nominees for 5 minutes #AcademyAwards jimmy kimmel after terrorizing malala and oscar nominees for 5 minutes #AcademyAwards https://t.co/ZOVpB8NCfe

semi-bearable anguish @jakehasaproblem cocaine bear is harassing malala the oscars are not real cocaine bear is harassing malala the oscars are not real https://t.co/X8XhQoV6gU

carey @brokebackstan jimmy kimmel will pay for making malala answer that question btw jimmy kimmel will pay for making malala answer that question btw

ً @tsimiks Jimmy Kimmel asking Malala about Harry Styles-

Jimmy Kimmel asking Malala about Harry Styles- https://t.co/t4FBhfB2o8

b @odessaswife I’m still pissed off about that Jimmy Kimmel and Malala interaction. I need him gone. I’m still pissed off about that Jimmy Kimmel and Malala interaction. I need him gone. https://t.co/JBBEXKeXuQ

arya @dilfrrie full offense malala was SHOT by the taliban in her FACE and she has an oscar nominated documentary and is the youngest nobel prize winner and you’re asking her about *reads notes* SPITGATE????? full offense malala was SHOT by the taliban in her FACE and she has an oscar nominated documentary and is the youngest nobel prize winner and you’re asking her about *reads notes* SPITGATE?????

🐺 @oliviatheehye cutting off the speeches to ask malala what she thinks of harry styles just pissed me off cutting off the speeches to ask malala what she thinks of harry styles just pissed me off

Lusey @itsslusey How Malala looked at Kimmel when he asked her those disgraceful questions #Oscars How Malala looked at Kimmel when he asked her those disgraceful questions #Oscars https://t.co/Il1lyABNlE

John DiLillo @JohnDiLillo don’t worry general audience members: we have made sure to play off the oscar winners who helped make the biggest movie of the year, so that instead you can watch a man dressed as a bear harass nobel peace prize laureate malala yousafzai don’t worry general audience members: we have made sure to play off the oscar winners who helped make the biggest movie of the year, so that instead you can watch a man dressed as a bear harass nobel peace prize laureate malala yousafzai

michelle pfizer @arshdhillonk Malala said get your yt man shenanigans away from me tf. Malala said get your yt man shenanigans away from me tf.

The We Are Displaced author attended the 95th Academy Awards this year as her short film Stranger at the Gate, was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film. She produced the film alongside Joshue Seftel as the director.

The 30-minute long film is about a former US Marine who is deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Once he returns from the war, he suffers from PTSD and becomes an Islamophobe. The activist attended this year’s Oscars following the February Oscar Nominee Luncheon where she was pictured chatting with Tom Cruise.

Yousafzai wore a silver sequined gown designed by Ralph Lauren. She attended the awards ceremony alongside her husband Asser Malik.

