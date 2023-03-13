Host Jimmy Kimmel's Will Smith Oscars slap jokes fall flat as internet labels them "low-hanging comedy"

The Oscar 2023 opening monologue saw Jimmy Kimmel make fun of the controversy at last year's ceremony involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. However, his comments left fans unimpressed online as they accused him of grabbing a low-hanging fruit.

In last year's ceremony, Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage. Smith later went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for the movie King Richard.

Kimmel's comments at the Oscar 2023 have now been called unfunny and low-hanging by fans.

Michael Rapoport @rapoportmike I mean, I can’t believe Jimmy Kimmel is joking about the Will Smith-Chris Rock debacle … without bringing his frenemy Matt Damon on stage to fake-punch him. That’s low-hanging comedy, man. #Oscars I mean, I can’t believe Jimmy Kimmel is joking about the Will Smith-Chris Rock debacle … without bringing his frenemy Matt Damon on stage to fake-punch him. That’s low-hanging comedy, man. #Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the Oscars twice before, in 2017 and 2018. He is best known for hosting and executive producing Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a late-night talk show which first aired on ABC on January 26, 2003.

Jimmy Kimmel's Will Smith slap jokes fill Twitter with rage

During the Oscar 2023 opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically called out Will Smith for his actions in the 2022 ceremony. He said that the wants the audience to feel secure during the event. He went on to say that if anyone in the audience showed any signs of violence, they would be awarded an Oscar for best actor.

Netizens thought that this was not funny and an easy opportunity to ridicule Smith.

tarnished kendall roy @chazelleswift #nw literally just tuned into the 2023 oscars and jimmy kimmel is already going on a minute long will smith joke ik the audience is tired #nw literally just tuned into the 2023 oscars and jimmy kimmel is already going on a minute long will smith joke ik the audience is tired https://t.co/L88rkrFZrg

Mattie⭐️Jarrett @12DJMoney Jimmy Kimmel “roasts” Will Smith and his “act of violence” last year, but eh, it’s not really that funny … kind of a flat opening to this year’s #Oscars Jimmy Kimmel “roasts” Will Smith and his “act of violence” last year, but eh, it’s not really that funny … kind of a flat opening to this year’s #Oscars

Sir Khalifa @sir_khalif I wish Will Smith came out of nowhere and ‘surprise slapped’ Jimmy Kimmel, aaaargh!!!! #Oscars I wish Will Smith came out of nowhere and ‘surprise slapped’ Jimmy Kimmel, aaaargh!!!! #Oscars

larinha🍓 @lara_piller take a shot every time they joke about will smith take a shot every time they joke about will smith

Fans think that Will Smith jokes have been done to death by now and aren't amused by them anymore. They called the segment flat and noticed that the audience was already bored.

One fan even wished for Will Smith to show up and assault the host.

Antron🎥 @cinephileantron For the sake of my mental health I have to mute my TV whenever Jimmy Kimmel starts talking For the sake of my mental health I have to mute my TV whenever Jimmy Kimmel starts talking

Spiritual_Unicorn @Hiddenawakening Why am I not watching the Oscar’s…… becuase I can almost BET you they will spend at least 30 minutes referencing will smith, and I can think of at least 20 other trash human beings probably sitting in that very room that too shouldn’t be there! Why am I not watching the Oscar’s…… becuase I can almost BET you they will spend at least 30 minutes referencing will smith, and I can think of at least 20 other trash human beings probably sitting in that very room that too shouldn’t be there!

O @OdellBluth Are they punishing black people for what Will Smith did last year? Are they punishing black people for what Will Smith did last year?

€*_£+ @a4yana if they mention will smith one more time im going to commit a crime if they mention will smith one more time im going to commit a crime https://t.co/Nb6bT1sv2a

BEER PROPHET @IHateMyLiver47 I miss Will Smith. I miss Will Smith.

Fans said that Jimmy Kimmel was annoying and wished he was not hosting the show. One fan even said that he is not watching the show since he knows that the slap jokes were going to be dropped at regular intervals.

Though Smith has been banned from Academy events for ten years, he is still eligible to be nominated. At Oscars 2022, right after slapping Chris Rock, Smith won an Oscar.

Did Will Smith apologize for his actions?

After the incident, Smith took to Instagram to apologize to Rock in a series of social media posts.

He even apologized to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, and everyone watching from around the world.

He said:

"I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

Smith has not been nominated for any awards at the Oscars 2023 and has preferred to stay out of the news since the incident.

