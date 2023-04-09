“Ryan Gosling was born to be Ken“: Netizens respond to Gen Z “Barbie” fans for dismissing Ryan Gosling as a casting choice

Social media has been raging over Ryan Gosling and the new Barbie movie, which is all set to hit theaters in a few months. However, since the announcement of the movie and the launch of its trailer, Gen Z has been bashing Ryan Gosling and claiming that the actor is “too old” to play Ken.

However, a slew of Gosling's loyal fans and followers bashed social media users who dismissed the casting choice. Among the many supportive social media users, one took to Twitter to talk about how Ryan Goslin was “born to be Ken.”

NOSTALGIA @notgwendalupe ryan gosling was born to be ken you can't tell me otherwise ryan gosling was born to be ken you can't tell me otherwise https://t.co/439n76GJcj

Despite mixed reactions to Ken's character and Gosling's casting, social media users are also ecstatic about the movie releasing on July 21, 2023. The movie is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Staunch fans defend Ryan Gosling against Gen Z's criticisms of his age and appearance as Ken

Social media is buzzing with chatter about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. While some Gen Z users have criticized Gosling's age and appearance, claiming he's "too old" and "wrinkled" to play the iconic toy character, fans of the actor have taken to Twitter to defend the actor.

In fact, many are declaring that Gosling is the perfect choice for the role and are fuming at the notion that anyone could find him anything less than attractive.

ؘ @holeinearth i would still choose 96 year old haggard ryan gosling as ken over anyone else i would still choose 96 year old haggard ryan gosling as ken over anyone else

Summer @VCUbarbie

have y’all lost your minds 🫥 bethany @fiImgal being a ryan gosling defender will ALWAYS pay off by the way being a ryan gosling defender will ALWAYS pay off by the way https://t.co/fvBukqUVcF Gen Z saying Ryan Gosling is too old to be Ken and calling him ugly ??have y’all lost your minds 🫥 twitter.com/fiimgal/status… Gen Z saying Ryan Gosling is too old to be Ken and calling him ugly ?? have y’all lost your minds 🫥 twitter.com/fiimgal/status…

3rin @r0nnamart1n i genuinely don’t think ryan gosling is ugly at all and that’s why all this discourse is making me mad. like he’s kinda old looking, but ugly he is NOT. you guys are LYING. i genuinely don’t think ryan gosling is ugly at all and that’s why all this discourse is making me mad. like he’s kinda old looking, but ugly he is NOT. you guys are LYING. https://t.co/Z0VOdZbP9q

Preston Max 🏳️‍⚧️ @prestonmaxallen I don’t understand how people are saying Ryan Gosling looks too old in the Barbie movie like…this is a 50-year-old man I don’t understand how people are saying Ryan Gosling looks too old in the Barbie movie like…this is a 50-year-old man https://t.co/iZ566y6sqa

simone! @parasocialyte i need all the people who are still doubting casting Ryan Gosling as Ken to watch this i need all the people who are still doubting casting Ryan Gosling as Ken to watch this https://t.co/KMjrtvz7c6

elsa @mcclafloy cant wait to hear ryan gosling screaming cant wait to hear ryan gosling screaming https://t.co/LNrqUbzLgG

ezra 🪬 @hyperprisms jackie brown @jkyhcbll idk man ryan gosling as ken isnt giving what they thought it was. im genuinely terrified wtf is this?!?? idk man ryan gosling as ken isnt giving what they thought it was. im genuinely terrified wtf is this?!?? https://t.co/OJuiu7mjCc ryan gosling did not scream like a little girl in the nice guys for you all to be suggesting the most bland netflix actors as a replacement for ken purely because forehead wrinkles scare you. get serious twitter.com/jkyhcbll/statu… ryan gosling did not scream like a little girl in the nice guys for you all to be suggesting the most bland netflix actors as a replacement for ken purely because forehead wrinkles scare you. get serious twitter.com/jkyhcbll/statu…

isabelle @finalgirlhood NOSTALGIA @notgwendalupe ryan gosling was born to be ken you can't tell me otherwise ryan gosling was born to be ken you can't tell me otherwise https://t.co/439n76GJcj the world randomly deciding to turn on ryan gosling is so sickening like we live in a world where brad pitt is employed, why is ryan public enemy number 1 all of a sudden! everybody please watch the nice guys, we need to regroup twitter.com/notgwendalupe/… the world randomly deciding to turn on ryan gosling is so sickening like we live in a world where brad pitt is employed, why is ryan public enemy number 1 all of a sudden! everybody please watch the nice guys, we need to regroup twitter.com/notgwendalupe/…

erica @llewvndavis me in the theater watching barbie every time ryan gosling's ken says anything

me in the theater watching barbie every time ryan gosling's ken says anythinghttps://t.co/K9o3OgtifR

bee | yj & succession era @fangirlingmess I’M GOING TO GET YOU THAT OSCAR RYAN GOSLING IF IT’S THE LAST THING I DO I’M GOING TO GET YOU THAT OSCAR RYAN GOSLING IF IT’S THE LAST THING I DO https://t.co/KQ5KU54pzW

Despite the online backlash, Ryan Gosling's supporters remain unwavering in their defense of the actor. At the same time, fans and followers are as excited to see Barbie as they are to see Ken in it.

The movie Barbie and the surprises it brings with it: Dua Lipa to Nicola Coughlan

As the trailer of the movie made its way to the internet, social media users were stunned and ecstatic to see the star cast, as no one could have imagined that the popular singer, Dua Lipa, would make her debut as Mermaid in the movie. Fans were shocked to see Dua sporting a long, wavy blue wig along with a metallic blue shell top. She completed her mermaid look with what appeared to be a blue-and-white tail at the bottom. Margot Robbie stars as the titular Barbie.

Netizens were also given the warm surprise of Nicola Coughlan being in the movie. The Irish actor has been cast in the role of a diplomat Barbie.

Nic and Newts @NicandNewts New Nic

Nicola Coughlan appears on a poster for the Barbie Movie New NicNicola Coughlan appears on a poster for the Barbie Movie ✨New Nic✨Nicola Coughlan appears on a poster for the Barbie Movie https://t.co/Dl81E86Jac

The upcoming movie's star studded cast also includes Issa Rae as President Barbie and model Hari Nef as a doctor Barbie.

Different variations of Barbie played by Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, and Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie.

That’s not all. Barbie as a movie comes loaded with surprises. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa have been cast as different variations of Ken.

Apart from Barbies and Kens, the movie also includes human characters. Will Ferrell plays Mattel's CEO, while Gatwa's Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells plays a toy company intern. The cast also includes Michael Cera as Allan, Jamie Demetriou as a toy company employee, Emerald Fennell as Midge, and Helen Mirren as the narrator.

Barbie is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 21, 2023.

