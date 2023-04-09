“Ryan Gosling was born to be Ken“: Netizens respond to Gen Z “Barbie” fans for dismissing Ryan Gosling as a casting choice

Social media has been raging over Ryan Gosling and the new Barbie movie, which is all set to hit theaters in a few months. However, since the announcement of the movie and the launch of its trailer, Gen Z has been bashing Ryan Gosling and claiming that the actor is “too old” to play Ken.
However, a slew of Gosling's loyal fans and followers bashed social media users who dismissed the casting choice. Among the many supportive social media users, one took to Twitter to talk about how Ryan Goslin was “born to be Ken.”
Despite mixed reactions to Ken's character and Gosling's casting, social media users are also ecstatic about the movie releasing on July 21, 2023. The movie is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.
Staunch fans defend Ryan Gosling against Gen Z's criticisms of his age and appearance as Ken
Social media is buzzing with chatter about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. While some Gen Z users have criticized Gosling's age and appearance, claiming he's "too old" and "wrinkled" to play the iconic toy character, fans of the actor have taken to Twitter to defend the actor.
In fact, many are declaring that Gosling is the perfect choice for the role and are fuming at the notion that anyone could find him anything less than attractive.
Despite the online backlash, Ryan Gosling's supporters remain unwavering in their defense of the actor. At the same time, fans and followers are as excited to see Barbie as they are to see Ken in it.
The movie Barbie and the surprises it brings with it: Dua Lipa to Nicola Coughlan
As the trailer of the movie made its way to the internet, social media users were stunned and ecstatic to see the star cast, as no one could have imagined that the popular singer, Dua Lipa, would make her debut as Mermaid in the movie. Fans were shocked to see Dua sporting a long, wavy blue wig along with a metallic blue shell top. She completed her mermaid look with what appeared to be a blue-and-white tail at the bottom. Margot Robbie stars as the titular Barbie.
Netizens were also given the warm surprise of Nicola Coughlan being in the movie. The Irish actor has been cast in the role of a diplomat Barbie.
The upcoming movie's star studded cast also includes Issa Rae as President Barbie and model Hari Nef as a doctor Barbie.
Different variations of Barbie played by Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, and Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie.
That’s not all. Barbie as a movie comes loaded with surprises. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa have been cast as different variations of Ken.
Apart from Barbies and Kens, the movie also includes human characters. Will Ferrell plays Mattel's CEO, while Gatwa's Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells plays a toy company intern. The cast also includes Michael Cera as Allan, Jamie Demetriou as a toy company employee, Emerald Fennell as Midge, and Helen Mirren as the narrator.
Barbie is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 21, 2023.