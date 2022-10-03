“I regret making it”: Beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira addresses TikTok video controversy, announces social media break

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira recently faced massive backlash after a past video of her ranting about her busy schedule resurfaced on social media. In the video, Nogueira talks about working long hours, while also claiming that being an influencer is "not for everyone". Although the clip was shared almost 2 years back, the influencer is now being slammed by netizens for her "tone-deaf" rant.

Mikayla Nogueira has now apologized for her behavior, confessing she "regrets making the video", while also deleting the viral clip from her account. She also announced that she is taking a step back and will be on a social media break to take care of her mental health.

Nogueira stated:

"Unfortunately, I was having a sh*t day, and I made a video that I absolutely should not make. I regret making it. People made it seem like I think I work harder than everybody else, and that's an absolute bullshit lie.”

She also confessed that she is thankful for her job and claims to have many privileges that come with her profession.

What did Mikayla Nogueira do to infuriate the netizens? Details and her latest statement explored

Mikayla Nogueira, who is a popular beauty influencer, made a video about two years back, where she can be seen complaining about her job and the long hours that she has to put in, to keep up with TikTok.

She then proceeds to talk about how she wakes up at 6 am, shoots for 5-6 hours, and then spends another 3-4 hours editing.

In the video, she further states:

"I literally just finished working, it's 5:19. Try being an influencer for a day, try it ... It is not for everybody. In fact, it's for a very small handful of people who can actually do this job because it's absolutely fu**ing insane. You do not want to have this job."

However, TikTokers were quick to get hold of this old video, with many people thinking it was ungrateful of Nogueira to be complaining about her “priveleged” job. It got worse to an extent where netizens branded her as “the most ungrateful influencer ever.”

The comment section filled up with hateful comments, all bashing the influencer for her statements.

This made Mikayla Nogueira delete the now-viral video, and respond with another video, where she has now apologised to the netizens, talking about how all this has been affecting her mental health, stating:

"I don't want to lose myself completely, you know? So, I'm going to go away for a while. I'm gonna get treatment. I'm gonna get help because my depression is just not good."

Mikayla Nogueira also promised her followers that she would be back soon, this time, with the "best version" of herself.

The influencer creates a lot of content around beauty, fashion, and makeup, currently boasting a community of 13.6 million followers on TikTok, and 2.4 million on Instagram.

