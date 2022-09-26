"Completely tone deaf": Mikayla Nogueira TikTok controversy explained as influencer sparks online backlash with comments about her job

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira is receiving immense backlash on social media after sharing what a day in her life looks like.
The beauty influencer took to the video sharing platform to express the difficulties that come with her job. Followers, meanwhile, showed no sympathy for her after she revealed that she got to clock out after work by half past five.
Mikayla Nogueira has accumulated over 13.5 million followers on TikTok and is best known for relatable personality and impressive beauty tutorials. However, when a video of hers from 2021 went viral on social media, netizens were left unimpressed.
As the views on the video went up, Twitter users began calling out the 24-year-old and one even said that she was becoming part of the "completely tone deaf influencers."
The video had one more comment where a user had asked the influencer to "Report to a 9-5 job."
The video had Mikayla Nogueira detailing her day and claiming that her job was "maddening." She can be heard saying that she finished work at 5:19, which had a lot of netizens furious.
The influencer, then goes on to add:
Try being an influencer for a day. Try it. Because the people who say it’s easy are so far out of their minds, try it for a day. It’s not for everybody. In fact, it’s for a vert small handful of people who can actually do this job because it’s absolutely f**king insane. You do not want to have this job, I’m just saying.”
Netizens react to Mikayla Nogueira’s resurfaced TikTok video
As the clip began circulating across social media, netizens rolled their eyes at the content creator. Many deemed her comments to be “tone deaf” and branded her as “privileged.”
Netizens also shared details about their own jobs, which included much longer hours and incomparable benefits. Internet users were quick to announce that the beauty expert was “cancelled.”
At the time of writing this article, Mikayla Nogueria had not responded to the backlash.
Who is Mikayla Nogueira?
Mikayla Nogueira was born on June 13, 1998 in Massachusetts, Boston. The influencer blew up on the internet in 2020, after her beauty tutorials went viral. She also amassed a following for her comedic content.
While her TikTok account has more than 13 million followers, her Instagram account has 2.4 million followers. The influencer is quite active on both the platforms.
The content creator's fans are seemingly amazed by her eye-catching and colorful makeup that often includes dramatic eye shadow looks. When she was just start off, Mikayla Nogueira gained a following for her easy makeup hacks that included a concealor tutorial, which was also her first video that had more than one million views.
The influencer frequently shares details about her personal life. In 2021, she shared that she was engaged and recently, announced that she and her fiancé are taking care of a new dog.