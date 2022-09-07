Who is Kendall Monroe? Nessa Barrett copycat drama explained as former apologizes amid backlash

TikTok influencer Kendall Monroe is being accused of copying Nessa Barrett in extreme ways. The two influencers are in the midst of an online quarrel, throwing indirect shade at each other.

The constant criticism towards Kendall led her to post a video, apologizing and explaining that her TikTok was created as an experiment. She said:

“I am a person who supports anti-bullying, positivity and kindness. The purpose of my experiment was to really see how much hate there was in the world of social media.”

The Los Angeles-based TikToker continued by apologizing to Nessa Barrett, stating that she wasn't "obsessed" with the La Di Die singer. She said:

“I want to apologize to Nessa because at no time in these past couple of months was it ever my intention to make her uncomfortable in any way, I am not obsessed with Nessa, nor have I ever wanted to be Nessa.”

Kendall Monroe is a verified artist on Spotify

According to Kendall Monroe's IMDb, Kendall is "an actress, model, and recording artist," residing in Los Angeles, CA. She is also a verified artist on Spotify but only has one song on the platform.

Her Instagram account is followed by over 36k users, while her TikTok account has attracted more than 73k followers.

She started acting at the age of 6 and performed in community theater. She has acted in the movie TOO REAL and appeared in a national television commercial for Pop-Tarts. She has also modeled for Justice, Life of Rihley's Brand Boutique and Macy's.

She is committed to making an impact on society through her kindness, "social justice, saving the environment and all things positive." Kendall's interview published on artenzza.com claims that the actress enjoys how music makes her feel, and she wants to "create music that makes people want to get up and dance."

Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Madonna, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are some of her singing idols.

Details about the drama involving Nessa Barrett and Kendall Monroe

Fans noticed an uncanny similarity between Kendall Monroe and Nessa Barrett's content, where Kendall seemed to copy Nessa's videos.

Viewers noticed that her outfits, hairstyles and makeup were also very similar to the Pretty Poison singer.

Kendall even got a butterfly tattoo very similar to the one that Nessa got with the late TikTok star Cooper Noriega. The duo had two matching butterflies on their left hands, while Kendall has three on her left hand in a very similar style.

This led fans to call out the creator for copying Nessa Barrett.

Following the backlash, Kendall apologized to Nessa but her apology didn't seem to fix the rift between the two, as Nessa Barrett left a comment saying, "Boo, you s**k,” on the Kendall's apology video (now deleted).

After commenting on Kendall's apology video, Nessa mocked the TikToker in a video (now deleted). She joked, saying that she was getting both of her “n***les chopped off” and a “tattoo of a baby goat’s b**t” on her cheek. She challenged the "people" who copied her, and said:

“So, just for all the people that copy me, copy me if you dare, b**ch!”

She quickly added:

“That was rude. Sorry.”

Kendall did not take long to reply to Nessa's challenge and posted an edited image where she placed a picture of a goat on her cheek. She captioned the image with:

“Guys I just woke up, but do you like my new tattoo?”

She posted a second image and wrote, “Also, just got both my n***les chopped off.” She followed this up with another image with the caption "b***h."

Nessa Barrett addressed the situation and expressed that Kendall's behavior made her "uncomfortable" and "upset." She said:

“It makes me uncomfortable. It makes me very upset. It makes me angry, but there’s nothing I can do about it. That’s what it is.”

She also said that she would not put up with Kendall's “disrespectful remarks” and accused her of “roleplaying” her.

Kendall hasn't yet made any remarks on Nessa's “roleplaying” accusations.

