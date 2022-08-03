Why is Demi Lovato using she/her pronouns again? Singer's latest announcement leaves the internet divided

Demi Lovato has added she/her to her preferred pronouns once again. The artist was recently a guest on the Spout Podcast to promote her upcoming album Holy Fvck, where she revealed that she has been "feeling more feminine," which made her include she/her in her preferred pronouns. The singer now uses she/her/they/them to represent herself.
The Disney star came out as non-binary last year, announcing they/them as their only preferred pronouns at the time.
This recent revelation has left social media divided, with people sharing various opinions on the change.
Demi Lovato says she is a "fluid person" when it comes to her gender
During the interview, the show's host Tamara Dhia told Demi Lovato that she still doesn't "quite understand" they/them pronouns. To which the singer explained to her host that she was a "a fluid person" in terms of her gender, sexuality, music and other aspects of life. She continued by saying:
“Especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy. When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me. I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”
She explained that to her they/them was a way to represent herself as a human without the constraints of gender and gender identity. She added:
“And that’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about feeling human at your core. Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again.”
The Confident singer admitted that people sometimes unknowingly "mess up" pronouns, and said:
“I think what’s important is [that] nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”
Internet users were left divided over the announcement
Netizens have found themselves on both sides of the ring after hearing the news. Many said that the media was twisting Lovato's statements to make it seem like she has given up on they/them pronouns, which is far from the truth. While others felt that the singer received unnecessary hate over small things.
Others joked about the singer adding she/her to her profile. They mocked her by saying that it was "hard to keep up" with the changes.
One user ridiculed the singer and said that she could go ahead and "add he/him" to her gender identity as well.
A few claimed that they would call her "she," irrespective of what pronouns the singer preferred.
A few even said that the singer was announcing such changes only to "promote" her album and feel "relevant" on the internet.
Demi Lovato says her music is "ever-evolving"
The singer recently released two new singles, Skin of My Teeth and Substance. While talking about her music, Demi Lovato told Rolling Stone that her music is "ever-evolving" and "ever-changing" and she likes to put the older music "behind."
She added that she wanted to "start fresh in this new era for this next album — but I do that every album cycle." The singer also said that it was "a new era reminiscent of my first era.”
Her new album, Holy Fvck, will be releasing on August 19, 2022, and contains a total of 16 tracks.