Why is Demi Lovato using she/her pronouns again? Singer's latest announcement leaves the internet divided

Demi Lovato has added she/her to her preferred pronouns once again. The artist was recently a guest on the Spout Podcast to promote her upcoming album Holy Fvck, where she revealed that she has been "feeling more feminine," which made her include she/her in her preferred pronouns. The singer now uses she/her/they/them to represent herself.

The Disney star came out as non-binary last year, announcing they/them as their only preferred pronouns at the time.

This recent revelation has left social media divided, with people sharing various opinions on the change.

Demi Lovato says she is a "fluid person" when it comes to her gender

During the interview, the show's host Tamara Dhia told Demi Lovato that she still doesn't "quite understand" they/them pronouns. To which the singer explained to her host that she was a "a fluid person" in terms of her gender, sexuality, music and other aspects of life. She continued by saying:

“Especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy. When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me. I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

She explained that to her they/them was a way to represent herself as a human without the constraints of gender and gender identity. She added:

“And that’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about feeling human at your core. Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again.”

The Confident singer admitted that people sometimes unknowingly "mess up" pronouns, and said:

“I think what’s important is [that] nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Internet users were left divided over the announcement

Netizens have found themselves on both sides of the ring after hearing the news. Many said that the media was twisting Lovato's statements to make it seem like she has given up on they/them pronouns, which is far from the truth. While others felt that the singer received unnecessary hate over small things.

Tamara Dhia @tamaradhia For the record: Demi Lovato did NOT say she is abandoning they/them as her pronouns, she simply said she is adding she/her. Please listen to the entire clip. Media friends, it’s important to get this right. For the record: Demi Lovato did NOT say she is abandoning they/them as her pronouns, she simply said she is adding she/her. Please listen to the entire clip. Media friends, it’s important to get this right.

Demi Lovato News @justcatchmedemi Demi Lovato has NOT ditched their they/them pronouns contrary to what the media are posting. Demi has decided to now also accept she/her pronouns AS WELL AS they/them. Demi Lovato still identifies as non binary. Demi Lovato has NOT ditched their they/them pronouns contrary to what the media are posting. Demi has decided to now also accept she/her pronouns AS WELL AS they/them. Demi Lovato still identifies as non binary. https://t.co/obTlywJlLd

alex 🍁 @f3voritecrime people invalidating demi lovato’s gender identity just bc she decided to use she/her pronouns along with they/them ones now i hate the world !!!! people invalidating demi lovato’s gender identity just bc she decided to use she/her pronouns along with they/them ones now i hate the world !!!!

Halsey: identifies by they/she

Everyone: crickets

Khelani: identifies by they/she

Everyone: crickets



Demi Lovato: identifies by they/she

The media and gp: Halsey: identifies by they/sheEveryone: cricketsKhelani: identifies by they/sheEveryone: cricketsDemi Lovato: identifies by they/sheThe media and gp: https://t.co/QrnozIY4ri

ً @soIoIovato the way the media just blatantly twists demi lovato's words for headline clicks is SO weird because demi has NEVER said they stopped being non binary or dropped they/them pronouns, they just said that they added she/her again because they are a fluid person, what's not clicking the way the media just blatantly twists demi lovato's words for headline clicks is SO weird because demi has NEVER said they stopped being non binary or dropped they/them pronouns, they just said that they added she/her again because they are a fluid person, what's not clicking

daniel🩸 @ohoneygotovegas demi lovato probably is the celebrity who gets the most undeserved hate, tbh she deserves a apology from the entire world demi lovato probably is the celebrity who gets the most undeserved hate, tbh she deserves a apology from the entire world

Others joked about the singer adding she/her to her profile. They mocked her by saying that it was "hard to keep up" with the changes.

One user ridiculed the singer and said that she could go ahead and "add he/him" to her gender identity as well.

Corinne Martinez @ComedianCorinne Demi Lovato is a joke. They/them/it is now back to she/her/sad 🤣🥴🤮 Demi Lovato is a joke. They/them/it is now back to she/her/sad 🤣🥴🤮 https://t.co/2J6z2oIvvR





why not add he/him and cover all the bases @ddlovato so she's both nonbinary and binarywhy not add he/him and cover all the bases @IsabellaScar2 @ddlovato so she's both nonbinary and binarywhy not add he/him and cover all the bases

neline.✦ @verstappenorris so now demi lovato is again she/her? it's hard to keep up so now demi lovato is again she/her? it's hard to keep up

A few claimed that they would call her "she," irrespective of what pronouns the singer preferred.

Alex S. @1doinitanyway1 @MrAndyNgo @ddlovato She was never anything but a she. What she wants to believe is her own problem. @MrAndyNgo @ddlovato She was never anything but a she. What she wants to believe is her own problem.

A few even said that the singer was announcing such changes only to "promote" her album and feel "relevant" on the internet.

Dan Conway 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 @DIZZYDJC Probably will get slated for this but can Demi Lovato stop with all of this attention seeking bs "they/she" come out with. They can be non binary all they like but what's with all of the only saying something controversial when there's an album to promote. I used to be a fan. Probably will get slated for this but can Demi Lovato stop with all of this attention seeking bs "they/she" come out with. They can be non binary all they like but what's with all of the only saying something controversial when there's an album to promote. I used to be a fan.

Saïda Weemaes @SWeemaes

#justsaying They/them aren't cool anymore so #DemiLovato just doing whatever she needs to to try to stay relevant. It's never been about gender, it's always been about ego.. They/them aren't cool anymore so #DemiLovato just doing whatever she needs to to try to stay relevant. It's never been about gender, it's always been about ego..#justsaying

Demi Lovato says her music is "ever-evolving"

The singer recently released two new singles, Skin of My Teeth and Substance. While talking about her music, Demi Lovato told Rolling Stone that her music is "ever-evolving" and "ever-changing" and she likes to put the older music "behind."

She added that she wanted to "start fresh in this new era for this next album — but I do that every album cycle." The singer also said that it was "a new era reminiscent of my first era.”

Her new album, Holy Fvck, will be releasing on August 19, 2022, and contains a total of 16 tracks.

