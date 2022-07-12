Where to buy Dua Lipa x Puma Flutur Drop 2? Price, release date, and more explored

British singer and pop icon, Dua Lipa, is continuing her collaboration with Puma, for another unisex collection, dubbed the Flutur. The collection is an ode to the old-school rave, which was created with nostalgia in mind. The collection features unisex pieces of apparel, footwear, and accessories line.

The second drop of the flutter collection was inspired by the Puma's archival pieces and historical moments in culture. The collection is clad in pink, orange, purple, and holographic touches, which establish the retro aesthetic. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Puma on July 14, 2022, and is currently available for pre-order. The range is priced between $50 to $150.

More about the upcoming Old-school rave-inspired Dua Lipa x Puma Flutur Drop 2 collection

Upcoming Old-school rave-inspired Dua Lipa x Puma Flutur Drop 2 collection (Image via Puma)

The collaborative collection is an amalgamation of sports and streetwear, with eye-catching graphics and bright '90s rave-inspired colors. The Drop 2 collection includes over 30 pieces from apparel, footwear, and accessories.

The collection also takes inspiration from the soccer and basketball culture. Speaking about the second drop, Dua Lipa said in a press release,

“The second drop is inspired by rave culture and old-school rave posters. That’s where I drew inspiration as well as colourways and how I wanted things to look for this collection.”

The collaborative collection is centered around Dua Lipa's iconic butterfly logo, which represents a new beginning and transition inspired by the vintage rave flyers.

The butterfly logo frequently appears throughout the collaboration, and it sits right beside Puma's "Fast Cat" logo, forming a co-branded logo to signify joint efforts. Dua Lipa talks about this in detail,

“The butterfly represents transition, metamorphosis, and new beginnings. I felt like in the beginning, when I first started working on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning for me

She further discusses how the butterfly insignia is vital to her second drop.

"Now, going into the second drop, that meaning has just solidified itself and become even more important in my life. It feels like everything progressed and manifested itself in that way.”

The apparel and footwear collection includes over 30 items such as the flared T7 tracksuit, CELL Dome King, the Mayze, Mayze Boot, Mayze Metallic, and more. A few favorites from the collection include,

Mayze Suede women's sneakers, which can be availed for $110. Mayze Boot women's shoes, which can be availed for $140. CELL Dome king metallic women's sneakers can be availed for $150. CELL Dome king women's sneakers, which can be availed for $150. Fitted Tee, which can be availed for $60. Women's bralette, which can be availed for $50. Women's Dress, which can be availed for $75. Women's Mini Skort, which can be availed for $50. Women's Slim Tee, which can be availed for $50. Women's Basketball Shorts, which can be availed for $65. Grip Bag, which can be availed for $145.

The collection's Mayze silhouette was designed by Dua Lipa and Billy Walsh in three new colorways. The most prominent piece of the footwear collection is CELL Dome King, which sports cues from football boots and rave culture.

Football shoes played a significant part in the rave wear, hinting at the 90s fashion tastes. Additionally, the nightclub outfits gave activewear aesthetics. On the other hand, the Mayze shoes give a quintessential Puma essence, which is once again a nod to 90s styling.

A wider and official release date of the collection, which can be pre-ordered now, takes place on July 14, 2022 at the official e-commerce site of Puma, Browns, B2 stores, and more select retailers worldwide.

