How old is James Charles? YouTuber hints at makeup brand launch

James Charles took to social media to reveal information about his much-awaited makeup brand. While traveling to the airport, the 23-year-old took to his Instagram stories and prompted his 22.6 million followers to ask him questions.

Many netizens swarmed the influencer with queries. One of them asked the YouTuber about his makeup brand’s release.

James Charles reveals that his brand will be launching in the spring (Image via jamescharles/Instagram)

James Charles claimed he was to release his own makeup line this year. However, he couldn’t, as he is a “perfectionist.” Charles also stated that his line’s formulas were not approved on time, so his brand will be launching in the spring instead. The Instagram story showcased the YouTuber’s bare face.

He wrote:

“My goal was holiday of this year but unfortunately it’s not gonna happen because I’m a perfectionist and didn’t get my formular approved on time. My lab was ready to kill me but it’s officially done now so we’re full steam ahead which is amazing. Lots of lessons learned for future launches!! I’m not happy about it BUT I’d rather take my time and make sure everything is perfect and honestly the first launch makes more sense for spring anyway.”

It seems like the controversial influencer’s plan to release his first line during the holiday season was well-thought-out, as fans would have bought several of his items as gifts for others.

James Charles expressed regret over not releasing his own brand earlier

In another Instagram story, a follower asked him whether he wished he had released his brand sooner. James Charles stood divided and admitted that he would “probably be a billionaire” if he had released his makeup line in 2018. However, he is now “proud of the brand identity, packing, and products I’ve been able to create, and that means more to me than money.”

James Charles's recent Instagram story (Image via jamescharles/Instagram)

In recent years, makeup consumerism has taken a massive dip. Some attribute it to the COVID pandemic, which caused customers to buy fewer products, while others claimed that the market got saturated with the same type of products. However, before the global pandemic, several beauty vloggers, including Jaclyn Hill and Shane Dawson, released their makeup lines.

Charles’ popularity has taken a hit over the last few years after he was swarmed with grooming allegations. Several minors came forward, accusing the influencer of making advances towards them through text.

James Charles has been planning to release his own line since 2020

The beauty expert has been hinting at releasing his own brand for the past two years. In September 2020, the influencer tweeted:

James Charles @jamescharles WHEWWWW the plans I have for my makeup line are truly... something else WHEWWWW the plans I have for my makeup line are truly... something else 😈

James Charles was one of the many beauty vloggers who collaborated with renowned makeup brand Morphe. After the collaboration, fans expected Charles to release his own line. He also expressed interest in the same. In an interview with WWD, he also revealed:

“I've talked for a while about not wanting to do a beauty line, but after releasing my Morphe palette, I changed my mind because I fell in love with the product development process. My biggest focus in creating my line is innovation and creating products that the beauty market hasn't seen yet.”

Information about Charles’ makeup line and release date had not been revealed at the time of writing this article.

