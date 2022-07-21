"I thought he got canceled": Netizens troll James Charles for uploading video in response to hate comment

YouTuber and makeup artist James Charles has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last few years. After being accused of s*xual misconduct and grooming underage boys, he tried to clear his name multiple times, but the internet refuses to forget.
Netizens keep calling Charles out for his actions by trolling him and posting pointed comments on his reels and TikTok videos. One user commented, "he thought he did smt," on his recent dance video, which went on to become the top comment.
Charles finally broke his silence on the subject and posted a video on TikTok replying to the comment. He said:
"I'm tired of people trying so hard to be the top comment on my videos, by saying d*mb sh*t like this."
He went on to say that it took him just 30 seconds to respond to the hate comment and that he has not thought about it since. He ended the video exclaiming, "God, I love this app!"
The video definitely did not help James' case, as fans are now mocking the YouTuber on Twitter. One user pointed out that James was canceled long ago, and asked why netizens were still talking about him.
Netizens respond to James Charles' video where he talks about hate comments
Controversy's favorite child James Charles seems to have angered his followers after he posted a TikTok video dissing one of the 'hate' comments directed at him.
Some users pointed out that James Charles was clearly bothered by the comment, even if he claimed not to be.
For the unversed, the 23-year-old makeup artist has been accused by 15 men and boys of repeated patterns of s*xual misconduct and grooming. Some of the comments were directed towards these allegations, tagging him a 'paedophile' and 'entitled.'
Some users even took the opportunity to poke fun at his physical appearance.
Exploring the allegations against James Charles
Charles was first accused of being s*xually manipulative in 2019 by YouTuber Tati Westbrook in her video "Bye Sister." The now-deleted video detailed several instances of Charles pursuing straight men and coercing them, as witnessed by Tati herself.
She revealed an incident where Charles used his power and fame to win over a waiter named Sam Cooke, who had reached out to James and told him that he was bi-curious. Post the meeting, Cooke told Charles that he was straight, but the YouTuber tried to convince him that he was not. Cooke later made a follow-up video apologizing to Charles, revealing that not all his allegations had been true.
In 2021, 16-year-old teenager Isaiyah accused Charles of grooming him by sending him n*de images and asking for similar photos in return.The YouTuber shared an apology video on YouTube claiming that Isaiyah had lied to him about being 18. Reportedly, James cut off all contact with him after knowing his true age.
The coming weeks saw several minor boys sharing their traumatic experiences, all of them accusing Charles of sending them n*des and flirty messages. One minor even accused him of posed as a female to extort compromising images from students.
After the accusations began to garner media and public attention, Charles released a statement saying:
“My legal team has begun taking action against those that have spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories, as this has gone too far.”
These allegations have cost the YouTuber his reputation as well as his brand deals. Morphe, a cosmetic brand that collaborated with Charles since 2018, announced that they are cutting all ties with the beauty influencer. Even YouTube temporarily demonetized his channel as part of their creator responsibilty policy.
Despite the allegations, Charles seems to still have an online platform.