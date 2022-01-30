Manchester United's Mason Greenwood accused of domestic abuse & sexual assault, pictures & audio clips emerge of alleged crimes

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood has landed in hot water for alleged sexual assault and domestic abuse. In a series of Instagram stories posted by Harriet Robson (@hasrobson), who is believed to be Greenwood's ex-girlfriend, the 20-year-old's alleged crimes have been brought to light.

Note: Graphic imagery to follow, reader discretion is advised

Harriet Robson attached gruesome images of her wounds as proof and even went on to include a series of audiotapes, with Greenwood allegedly forcing himself on the young woman.

Manchester United release statement in wake of allegations involving Greenwood

As pictures and audiotapes involving Greenwood took social media by storm, Manchester United quickly released a statement indicating that they would not comment further until all the facts had been established.

"We are aware of the images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

