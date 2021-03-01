"I would date the absolute youngest": James Charles under fire after disturbing old clip surfaces online 

James Charles has found himself in a pit that gets deeper with each passing hour, as netizens have been digging up concerning footage from his past after being accused of pedophilia and grooming.

The beauty guru's old clips have surfaced online, where he allegedly claimed that he's into "young" people. His future in the influencer industry looks quite grim right now.

Also read: James Charles' allegations worsen as multiple victims allege predatory behavior and grooming

James Charles gets outed by himself in an old clip

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Clip of James Charles saying he’s not physically attracted to older guys and he would “date the absolute youngest, like 18-19 that looks a little bit older” resurfaces. pic.twitter.com/jYlu9nG1mg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 28, 2021

The clip in question was from Jake Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. James Charles featured as a guest for the 200th episode. In a slightly concerning excerpt from the show, James Charles can be caught dropping subtle cues about the issues plaguing him currently.

"So, the thing is for me, I'm 21 but I have the mentality of a 40-year-old. So, for me, I'm much more mentally and emotionally mature than a lot of people my age. I'm not physically attracted to older guys, which s**ks. Like, I would date the absolute youngest like 18-19 that looks a little bit older."

The statement will only add fuel to the recent pedophilia and grooming allegations against the star.

To top it off, James Charles' alleged high school friend also went on record to talk about him. He spoke about his manipulative behaviour, where he'd often catfish straight men via pictures of women from his class.

Advertisement

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Video of James Charles's high school friend alleging James's behavior is predatory resurfaces. In 2019 video, James's high school friend describes how James allegedly used pictures of girls in his class to catfish straight boys to get nudes. pic.twitter.com/t1ykWgSS6U — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 28, 2021

The evidence against James Charles is mounting. He has released a statement regarding the recent accusations of grooming from a 16-year-old TikToker, but he is yet to address the numerous new reports.

Also read: Twitter reacts as James Charles is accused of grooming a 16-year-old fan