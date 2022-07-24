Mikayla Nogueira's net worth explored as influencer opens up about mental health struggles

Beauty influencer and TikToker Mikayla Nogueira has opened up about her struggles with her mental health and eating disorders. The 24-year old social media star has more than 13 million followers on TikTok, thanks to her bubbly and honest makeup product reviews.

Mikayla Nogueira conveys her mental health struggles to fans

On July 21, 2022, Mikayla Nogueira posted a three-minute personal video on her new TikTok account, @lifewithmikaylajane. She informed her fans that she would be using her new account to document her health journey, which includes recovering from her eating disorder. She also plans to shed light on the mental health challenges she is facing at the moment.

Nogueira went on to say that she is "struggling very badly," and stated:

“I’m in one of the worst mental states I’ve ever been in a really long time. Thankfully, today I’m having a good day. But my eating disorder is out of control."

She further revealed that she is getting the help she needs through treatment and therapy for her eating disorder. She confessed:

“I honestly let myself go for a really long time and I haven’t been taking care of myself. All of that is going to change. I've hit rock bottom essentially and I'd like to go up."

Mikayla Nogueira shared that she wants to lose weight "for health reasons," but she was also “very scared to go on this journey. ” The TikTok star ended the video on an inspiring note saying:

“I’m holding it together right now because I’m hopeful and that is so important.”

What is Mikayla Nogueira's net worth?

Mikayla Nogueira has a net worth of $2 million dollars mostly through brand collaborations (image via Pinterest/Carly Van Vurren)

As of 2022, the American makeup and beauty expert's net worth is reportedly $2 million. Her main earnings come from advertisements and brand collaborations on her social media platforms, especially TikTok.

She began her social media influencer career by posting beauty and makeup tutorials on her Instagram account, for which she garnered a lot of love and support in a relatively short period of time. She currently has 474k followers on Instagram.

As of July 22, 2022, Mikayla Noguiera has gained 246k followers on her @lifewithmikaylajane account and her inaugural TikTok video boasts almost 1 million views. Ever since she posted the video on her new account, fellow social media influencers have showered her with words of encouragement and positivity.

TikToker Chris Olsen said:

“I’m sending you all the love in the world.”

Model and content creator Emira D’Spain lent her support as well and stated:

“Thank you so much for sharing and being so open with us queen.”

Mikayla talks about her weight gain and battle with bulimia on TikTok

This is not the first time Mikayla Noguiera has revealed her struggles with body image and mental health. In April 2022, she posted a video on her original TikTok account where she spoke about embracing her body after gaining 200 pounds. She said:

“At first it was really difficult to accept that I have a new body. I’m 4’11, 200 pounds, and at first that was really scary to me. But I’m going to learn to love my body the way it is.”

In January last year, Mikayla revealed that she has been struggling with bulimia for nearly seven years. She also let her fans know that she has been in and out of treatment for the same. She said:

“My eating disorder has stolen so much from me: joy, relationships, but most importantly, my health. I feel like that’s the one thing people don’t talk about."

Mikayla signed off her latest video on a positive note, declaring that some battles are longer and harder than others, but she will always emerge victorious.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far