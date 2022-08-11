HYBE receives backlash from Netizens for its Mass Production strategy

HYBE Labels, one of the biggest entities in the K-pop industry, is receiving heat from netizens for its new business strategy. Recently, the company came up with a “mass production” strategy which did not sit well with K-pop fans. Fans believe that the “mass production” strategy is counterproductive as it makes the K-pop industry run like a factory.
The strategy, launched by HYBE Labels, entails launching multiple teams in a short span of time. This was put into effect this year when teams like LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans made their debut. The Japanese sub-unit of HYBE is also scheduled to launch a global boy group in the near future. Further, towards the end of this year, Big Hit Music’s Trainee A will also make its debut.
HYBE’s mass production strategy to unfold in 2023
HYBE, originally established as Big Hit Entertainment Co. by Bang Si-hyuk, is a multifaceted company with a record label, talent agency, music production company, and an event management and music production unit. Internationally acclaimed K-pop groups like BTS, Seventeen, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN are just some of the many teams working under this label.
Their new endeavors as the goliath of the K-pop industry will not end with just LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans and other groups making their debuts this year. The corporation is set to launch four more K-pop groups by the end of 2023.
HYBE's agenda for the next year is to kick off with the lauch of Pledis Entertainment’s K-pop boy band. Pledis Entertainment is a subsidiary corporation of HYBE. Preparations for the launch of Pledis Entertainment’s boy band have been going on since 2019.
Next is a collaborative venture between the agency behind K-pop powerhouse BTS and the popular Korean television channel Mnet. The two entities came together to announce the relaunch of the reality television program I-Land 2 in which they promised the launch of a new K-pop girl group.
The sensational K-pop rapper Zico, who is currently under HYBE, is also aiming to establish his very own boy group under his KOZ Entertainment in 2023. The auditions for the undisclosed rookie boy band were held recently.
Finally, the big talk of the town is the launch of the global K-pop girl-group, in a historic joint venture with Universal Music. The group is set to be the first ever US-based K-pop group.
Fans react to HYBE’s upcoming agenda
This strategy for mass production has not been well received on the internet. K-pop fans are outraged by the aggressive drive to launch new bands as they believe that in order to do so, the agency is compromising on its existing artists and groups.
Further, there is fervor that such a mass launch of K-pop groups will turn the industry into a factory that prioritizes quantity over quality.
The latest K-pop group launched by the label is the girl-group, NewJeans, which has members as young as 14 years old.