HYBE receives backlash from Netizens for its Mass Production strategy

HYBE Labels, one of the biggest entities in the K-pop industry, is receiving heat from netizens for its new business strategy. Recently, the company came up with a “mass production” strategy which did not sit well with K-pop fans. Fans believe that the “mass production” strategy is counterproductive as it makes the K-pop industry run like a factory.

The strategy, launched by HYBE Labels, entails launching multiple teams in a short span of time. This was put into effect this year when teams like LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans made their debut. The Japanese sub-unit of HYBE is also scheduled to launch a global boy group in the near future. Further, towards the end of this year, Big Hit Music’s Trainee A will also make its debut.

HYBE’s mass production strategy to unfold in 2023

HYBE, originally established as Big Hit Entertainment Co. by Bang Si-hyuk, is a multifaceted company with a record label, talent agency, music production company, and an event management and music production unit. Internationally acclaimed K-pop groups like BTS, Seventeen, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN are just some of the many teams working under this label.

Their new endeavors as the goliath of the K-pop industry will not end with just LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans and other groups making their debuts this year. The corporation is set to launch four more K-pop groups by the end of 2023.

HYBE's agenda for the next year is to kick off with the lauch of Pledis Entertainment’s K-pop boy band. Pledis Entertainment is a subsidiary corporation of HYBE. Preparations for the launch of Pledis Entertainment’s boy band have been going on since 2019.

Next is a collaborative venture between the agency behind K-pop powerhouse BTS and the popular Korean television channel Mnet. The two entities came together to announce the relaunch of the reality television program I-Land 2 in which they promised the launch of a new K-pop girl group.

The sensational K-pop rapper Zico, who is currently under HYBE, is also aiming to establish his very own boy group under his KOZ Entertainment in 2023. The auditions for the undisclosed rookie boy band were held recently.

GLOBAL면 @globalmyeon KOZ Entertainment, the company of Zico and a subsidiary of HYBE plans to launch their first original boy group by next year. KOZ Entertainment, the company of Zico and a subsidiary of HYBE plans to launch their first original boy group by next year. https://t.co/P9rro20asi

Finally, the big talk of the town is the launch of the global K-pop girl-group, in a historic joint venture with Universal Music. The group is set to be the first ever US-based K-pop group.

billboard @billboard South Korean entertainment agency HYBE -- home to K-pop superstars BTS -- is teaming with the Universal Music Group for the first-ever HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition challenge. #BillboardNews South Korean entertainment agency HYBE -- home to K-pop superstars BTS -- is teaming with the Universal Music Group for the first-ever HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition challenge. #BillboardNews https://t.co/c1NZNNHcV0

Fans react to HYBE’s upcoming agenda

This strategy for mass production has not been well received on the internet. K-pop fans are outraged by the aggressive drive to launch new bands as they believe that in order to do so, the agency is compromising on its existing artists and groups.

JJBaker @JasonLeeB1995 @itshyeinlee @allkpop hybe still needs to speak to its companies and try not to have 3 girl groups debut in less than a year of each other. If iland girls debuts before May that will be 3 girl groups all fighting for the same awards in the early stages of there career @itshyeinlee @allkpop hybe still needs to speak to its companies and try not to have 3 girl groups debut in less than a year of each other. If iland girls debuts before May that will be 3 girl groups all fighting for the same awards in the early stages of there career

lou🌸💜🥰 @btsarmyzona @taeminist_YT @allkpop Ik, I love the groups out of Hybe, but quantity doesn't necessarily mean quality. @taeminist_YT @allkpop Ik, I love the groups out of Hybe, but quantity doesn't necessarily mean quality.

KC🧚 @Luciousss_24 @allkpop Yeah.. quantity over quality. Newjeans debut was not even that good. Very basic and average. Focus on the current groups you have! Le sserafim have been doing 1 song over and over. Haven’t seen them promote any other song well apart from fearless @allkpop Yeah.. quantity over quality. Newjeans debut was not even that good. Very basic and average. Focus on the current groups you have! Le sserafim have been doing 1 song over and over. Haven’t seen them promote any other song well apart from fearless

1) they want to cover that 7member group's hiatus (the loss in profit) so they'll produce groups to offset it,

2) with that many groups, there would be chaos. I mean, it would look happy but inside, groups' fans would fight internally .... @allkpop so basically:1) they want to cover that 7member group's hiatus (the loss in profit) so they'll produce groups to offset it,2) with that many groups, there would be chaos. I mean, it would look happy but inside, groups' fans would fight internally .... @allkpop so basically: 1) they want to cover that 7member group's hiatus (the loss in profit) so they'll produce groups to offset it, 2) with that many groups, there would be chaos. I mean, it would look happy but inside, groups' fans would fight internally ....

3) with that many groups, publics attention would be divided. Profitwise, it's good but there's also a chance that it would backfire as well because of the fans

4) of course i think it would still benefit them more than harm them but again, the key factor here is the fans @allkpop ....3) with that many groups, publics attention would be divided. Profitwise, it's good but there's also a chance that it would backfire as well because of the fans4) of course i think it would still benefit them more than harm them but again, the key factor here is the fans @allkpop ....3) with that many groups, publics attention would be divided. Profitwise, it's good but there's also a chance that it would backfire as well because of the fans4) of course i think it would still benefit them more than harm them but again, the key factor here is the fans

Further, there is fervor that such a mass launch of K-pop groups will turn the industry into a factory that prioritizes quantity over quality.

The latest K-pop group launched by the label is the girl-group, NewJeans, which has members as young as 14 years old.

Edited by Susrita Das