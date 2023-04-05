Barbie movie 2023: Who does Will Ferrell play in the new Margot Robbie film?

Barbie, the highly awaited and enticing satirical comedy-drama movie starring Margot Robbie as the title character, is all set to make its debut on July 21, 2023, in theaters in the United States. Academy Award-nominated Greta Gerwig has served as the director of the movie.

In early 2022, actor Will Ferrell was announced to be a part of the film. In a brand new teaser trailer released by Warner Bros. Pictures, the audience gets a never-before-seen glimpse of Ferrell's character in the film. The critically acclaimed actor is all set to portray the pivotal role of the CEO of Mattel, the famous toy company.

In a recent interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, Ferrell confirmed the role and described his character as "weird" and "insensitive." Ever since viewers saw an exciting glimpse of the actor in the new teaser trailer for the movie, they have been quite intrigued to learn more about the character.

Will Ferrell portrays the CEO of Mattel in the upcoming 2023 Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie

In the official trailer for the satirical movie about consumerism and the true meaning of individuality, Will Ferrell wears a corporate black suit with a pink shirt and a matching tie. He is seen in a corporate office and his mouth is agape when Margot Robbie's iconic Mattel character enters the boardroom, escorted by other employees.

The character seems to be a corporate boss who comes face-to-face with the titular character after she travels to the real world from Barbieland. Alongside the new trailer, a first-look poster was also released by Warner Bros. Pictures. The poster features Will Ferrell's character in a black suit and a vibrant pink tie. The tagline on the poster reads, "Please call me mother."

While talking about the movie that pays a "loving homage to the brand" and his role, Ferrell said in an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine:

"It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art,...It’s a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn’t be more satirical — just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie’s criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie. Boy, when I read it, I was like, 'This is fantastic.'"

The actor continued:

"I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who’s just insensitive but weird and then, not to spoil anything, but…. Anyway, that’s what excites me."

More details about the upcoming 2023 movie

Although the official synopsis for the movie is yet to be released by the production company, a brief description of the film was given by Warner Bros. Pictures, along with the official trailer.

It read:

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."

Besides Margot Robbie as Barbie and Will Ferrell as the toy company CEO, the star-studded cast list for the movie also includes Ryan Gosling as Ken, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Helen Mirren, America Ferrera, Connor Swindells, John Cena, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Barbie, which is set to release in theaters in the United States on July 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes