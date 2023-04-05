Barbie trailer: 3 major takeaways from Margot Robbie's new film

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has easily been one of the most-anticipated and talked-about films of this year, awaiting its release. The comedy flick, based on Mattel's fashion dolls, had previously released a teaser that paid homage to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey and introduced Margot Robbie's titular character in the form of the first doll in the franchise's history.

The film has effectively jumped back into discussion with the release of a full-length trailer ahead of its release on July 21, 2023. The new trailer depicted the pink and plastic world of the dolls along with how Barbie and Ken would come into the real world.

Additionally, the hilarious trailer gave a hint about what to expect from the film and what tone it would take.

The new trailer also depicted a hoard of supporting cast members consisting of A-list celebrities like Simu Liu, Emma McKay, Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa, and Michael Cera, among others.

Barbie trailer takeaways: Three things we learned

1) There isn't one Barbie in the film

While it seemed that Margot Robbie, the star behind brilliant performances like that of Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn, was going to portray the titular toy character, the newly-released trailer revealed that she was only one of the many versions of the toy, which was also portrayed by many other celebrities like Dua Lipa, Emma McKay, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Alexandra Shipp.

Moreover, there was not a single Ken either. Like Ryan Gosling's version of the character, there were many other Kens, including a particularly unfriendly Simu Liu, who is seen picking fights with the main Ken (if Gosling is the main one, that is).

2) A trip to the real world awaits

One of the more fascinating things about the trailer is how it depicted Barbie and Ken taking a trip to the real world to meet Mattel executives, who would supposedly go on to launch the toy line.

Will Farell was also present in the trailer as one of the executives. While the plot and purpose of this particular sequence is still unknown, it will surely be fun seeing the toys trying to navigate the real world and humans.

3) The naive world of beach parties and beach fights

It seems the world of Barbie is quite straightforward, with all dolls being couples and all of them sharing the same name. Different versions of the dolls exist peacefully and party in the colorful town, but often some characters have beef with each other.

This was also depicted in the trailer with the dorky Ryan Gosling's Ken having a verbal altercation with Simu Liu's Ken. Their naive world is also emphasized by Gosling and Robbie's characters having an awkward conversation about being boyfriend and girlfriend.

Barbie is helmed by Greta Gerwig with a screenplay from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The live-action film has been in talks for a long, long time, with many animated films coming along before that. It took over a decade to finally arrive despite being announced in 2009. The film has been under production since 2022.

The film will finally make its much-awaited arrival in theaters on July 21, 2023.

