What is in the Barbie trailer? Teaser plays before Avatar: The Way of Water screening and sparks memefest online

Greta Gerwig's latest undertaking, Barbie, debuted its first look on Thursday, December 15, 2022. A 45-second teaser for the highly anticipated film was played before the screening of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water in the United States.
The film is the brainchild of Greta Gerwig of Little Women fame, who has written it along with her partner, Noah Baumbach. Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, the film's ensemble cast includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera, with Will Farrell in the antagonist role.
The trailer played along with ones for Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros Movie. The footage has left those who managed to catch a glimpse in an excited frenzy. Many are even calling it an absolute "genius" marketing ploy to play the teaser ahead of a much-anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing in history.
The trailer of Barbie features a special version of 2001: Space Odyssey
Ever since Barbie was announced back in July 2021, there has been a lot of buzz about the movie featuring Margot Robbie as the titular character, with Ryan Gosling as her long-time beau, Ken. In June 2022, a few "candy-colored" snippets from the film were released, but the audience has zero details about the plot. In fact, IMDb gives the following summary of the movie in a single line:
"Barbie lives in Barbie Land and then a story happens."
However, the few people who have had the opportunity to see the Barbie trailer at the screening of Avatar: The Way of Water are in awe, stating that the "trailer is genius."
Meanwhile, another Twitterati stated:
"There's life before watching the Barbie trailer and then there is life after seeing the Barbie trailer."
A Tweet by Peter Campisi, @petercampisi_, with a screenshot of a Reddit post by user @r/Variation Artist, revealed the content of the trailer. The teaser starts with a version of 2001: Space Odyssey featuring little girls playing with old dolls until they see a giant Barbie or Margot Robbie (much like the silver monolith seen in the sci-fi movie).
The background score from the original movie plays while the girls start smashing their old and ordinary dolls after seeing Robbie's character. The trailer concludes with snippets from the film showing the town, along with cuts of Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.
"One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please": Netizens express excitement over seeing the trailer of Grewig's upcoming movie
Internet users who got the opportunity to watch the teaser immediately took to social media to report the same. As the news spread, netizens joked that they were ready to go watch the Avatar sequel just to catch a preview of Greta Gerwig's upcoming film. Many have stated they would watch "the trailer and then leave."
However, not everyone who saw Avatar: The Way of Water got to see the trailer, leaving many fans "livid" and upset.
In related news, Warner Bros. Pictures announced in a Tweet that the teaser trailer would drop on Friday, December 16, 2022.
Barbie is scheduled for release in July 2023.