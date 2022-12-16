What is in the Barbie trailer? Teaser plays before Avatar: The Way of Water screening and sparks memefest online

Greta Gerwig's latest undertaking, Barbie, debuted its first look on Thursday, December 15, 2022. A 45-second teaser for the highly anticipated film was played before the screening of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water in the United States.

The film is the brainchild of Greta Gerwig of Little Women fame, who has written it along with her partner, Noah Baumbach. Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, the film's ensemble cast includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera, with Will Farrell in the antagonist role.

Snippets from the movie shared by Warner Bros. Studios (image via Twitter/ @warnerbros_sa)

The trailer played along with ones for Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros Movie. The footage has left those who managed to catch a glimpse in an excited frenzy. Many are even calling it an absolute "genius" marketing ploy to play the teaser ahead of a much-anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing in history.

The trailer of Barbie features a special version of 2001: Space Odyssey

Ever since Barbie was announced back in July 2021, there has been a lot of buzz about the movie featuring Margot Robbie as the titular character, with Ryan Gosling as her long-time beau, Ken. In June 2022, a few "candy-colored" snippets from the film were released, but the audience has zero details about the plot. In fact, IMDb gives the following summary of the movie in a single line:

"Barbie lives in Barbie Land and then a story happens."

However, the few people who have had the opportunity to see the Barbie trailer at the screening of Avatar: The Way of Water are in awe, stating that the "trailer is genius."

P#!L @Phil_TBH The Barbie trailer is genius. Not it winning best picture next year. The Barbie trailer is genius. Not it winning best picture next year.

Meanwhile, another Twitterati stated:

"There's life before watching the Barbie trailer and then there is life after seeing the Barbie trailer."

prank sinatra @KyloCool630 there's life before seeing the Barbie trailer and then there's life after seeing the Barbie trailer. there's life before seeing the Barbie trailer and then there's life after seeing the Barbie trailer.

A Tweet by Peter Campisi, @petercampisi_, with a screenshot of a Reddit post by user @r/Variation Artist, revealed the content of the trailer. The teaser starts with a version of 2001: Space Odyssey featuring little girls playing with old dolls until they see a giant Barbie or Margot Robbie (much like the silver monolith seen in the sci-fi movie).

The background score from the original movie plays while the girls start smashing their old and ordinary dolls after seeing Robbie's character. The trailer concludes with snippets from the film showing the town, along with cuts of Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.

"One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please": Netizens express excitement over seeing the trailer of Grewig's upcoming movie

Internet users who got the opportunity to watch the teaser immediately took to social media to report the same. As the news spread, netizens joked that they were ready to go watch the Avatar sequel just to catch a preview of Greta Gerwig's upcoming film. Many have stated they would watch "the trailer and then leave."

Tom Zohar @TomZohar

“…do you mean Avatar: The Way of—”

“I SAID WHAT I SAID” Film Updates @FilmUpdates The trailers for both BARBIE and OPPENHEIMER will screen in theaters ahead of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.



Both films release on the same day: July 21, 2023. The trailers for both BARBIE and OPPENHEIMER will screen in theaters ahead of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.Both films release on the same day: July 21, 2023. https://t.co/2r3FP6X714 “One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please”“…do you mean Avatar: The Way of—”“I SAID WHAT I SAID” twitter.com/filmupdates/st… “One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please”“…do you mean Avatar: The Way of—”“I SAID WHAT I SAID” twitter.com/filmupdates/st…

don't ask don’t shantell @beforemoonlight me and my friends buying tickets to avatar just to watch the barbie trailer and leave me and my friends buying tickets to avatar just to watch the barbie trailer and leave https://t.co/xL2HSEGmkx

HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty @keyon People buying tickets to avatar just so they can see the Barbie trailer I’m crying so bad it don’t get that serious People buying tickets to avatar just so they can see the Barbie trailer I’m crying so bad it don’t get that serious

Mike @michaelcollado At the Avatar screening once the Barbie trailer ends At the Avatar screening once the Barbie trailer ends https://t.co/zcv56KbLeF

lex @gretagerwigflew sneaking into the avatar movie to watch the barbie teaser just to walk out and go to bones & all sneaking into the avatar movie to watch the barbie teaser just to walk out and go to bones & all https://t.co/yxJDtDYeQi

Kenzie Vanunu ⚡️🦴 @kenzvanunu me going to see avatar but really just to see the barbie teaser me going to see avatar but really just to see the barbie teaser https://t.co/j5JGt4rraS

Noah @flex__0ffender THE BARBIE TRAILER IS SO GOOD THE BARBIE TRAILER IS SO GOOD

TÁRfluencer Jillian @JillianChili James Cameron: “how do we get Avatar: The Way of Water to make over 2 Billion?”



The Answer: James Cameron: “how do we get Avatar: The Way of Water to make over 2 Billion?”The Answer: https://t.co/t03oL9fasQ

Forrest Satchell @EnchantdForrest Losing my mind over Greta Gerwig's Barbie trailer !!! Losing my mind over Greta Gerwig's Barbie trailer !!!

However, not everyone who saw Avatar: The Way of Water got to see the trailer, leaving many fans "livid" and upset.

kateyrich @kateyrich @joereid I didn’t get the Barbie trailer and I am LIVID @joereid I didn’t get the Barbie trailer and I am LIVID

tyler “llewyn” taing @tylerllewtaing also I didn’t get the Barbie trailer and I’m gonna make it everyone’s problem also I didn’t get the Barbie trailer and I’m gonna make it everyone’s problem

In related news, Warner Bros. Pictures announced in a Tweet that the teaser trailer would drop on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Barbie is scheduled for release in July 2023.

