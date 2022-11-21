Spirited cast list: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and others star in Apple TV+'s Christmas comedy film

Apple TV+ has a brand new Christmas film, titled Spirited, out and this one is surely going to spread the seasonal joy and mirth. A modern retelling of the 1843 Charles Dickens novella A Christmas Carol, the film has an exciting star cast led by Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

The official synopsis for Spirited, according to Apple TV+, reads:

"Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge."

It continues to say that Clint Briggs (Reynolds) will turn tables on the "ghostly host" until Present finds "himself re-examining his own past, present, and future." Told from the perspective of ghosts, the new film is a musical twist on the classic Christmas story.

Let's take a closer look at the cast of the Apple TV+ Christmas flick helmed by Sean Anders (Daddy's Home).

The main cast of Apple TV+'s Spirited explored

1) Ryan Reynolds as Clint Briggs

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his roles in Green Lantern, Deadpool, Free Guy, The Croods, The Adam Project, and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, to name a few. Apart from acting, Reynolds also produces films under his film production company Maximum Effort.

Ryan Reynolds will be seen as Clint Briggs, a provocative media consultant in Spirited.

2) Will Ferrell as Ebenezer Scrooge

Will Ferrell is a comedian and actor, known for starring in films such as Elf, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Kicking & Screaming. He has also appeared in films like Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Semi-Pro, Land of the Lost, The Other Guys, Get Hard, and Megamind.

Ferrell even served as a co-producer on HBO's Eastbound & Down and has executive produced The Chris Gethard Show and Dead to Me.

Will Ferrell will be seen as Ebenezer Scrooge, the Ghost of Christmas Present in Spirited.

3) Octavia Spencer as Kimberly

Octavia Spencer is an Academy Award-winning actor who has been a part of films and TV shows such as Fruitvale Station, Snowpiercer and Hidden Figures. The Help star is also known for her roles in The Shape of Water, Mom, Truth Be Told, and Self Made.

Famous her moving performances, Spencer is the recipient of numerous other awards, including the BAFTA, SAG, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Octavia Spencer will be seen as Kimberly in Spirited.

4) Sunita Mani as Bonnie

Mani began her career by appearing in commercials for Levi's and Burger King. She is also known for her roles in The Good Place, Mr Robot, GLOW, No Activity, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Save Yourselves!, and Evil Eye.

Mani is also a comedian and is a member of the alt-comedy group Cocoon Central Dance Team.

Sunita Mani will be seen as Bonnie, the Ghost of Christmas Past in Spirited.

Acting alongside Reynolds, Ferrell, Spencer, and Mani are Patrick Page, Marlow Barkley, Loren G Woods, Aimee Carrero, Joe Tippett, and Andrea Anders. The film will also see performances from Jen Tullock, P J Byrne, Rose Byrne, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Naheem Garcia, and Adam Grupper. Tracy Morgan has voiced a character while Judi Dench and Jimmy Fallon have made guest appearances as themselves.

Spirited, produced by Apple Original Films, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Maximum Effort, and Mosaic, is available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+

Poll : 0 votes