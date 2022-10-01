5 lesser-known facts about Wade Wilson aka Deadpool

Deadpool 3 has been raging on the internet since Ryan Reynolds dropped a clip announcing the movie. In the video, Reynolds discussed how he has prepared for the upcoming movie. But that's not all, the actor casually asks Hugh Jackman if he wants to return as Wolverine in the film, to which the latter nonchalantly replies,

''Yeah, sure, Ryan.''

The two Marvel characters, Wade Wilson aka Deadpool and Logan aka Wolverine, go way back in the comics. They have a history of nagging and getting on each other's nerves. The two characters' friendly banter is echoed in the relationship of the two actors who play them, namely Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackaman.

Once the announcement was made, fans exploded with excitement on the internet. Fans are desperately looking forward to the release of the film. Since we are two years away, let's dive into some obscure, weird facts about Wade Wilson to make our wait less miserable.

Inspiration, Orientation, and Unknown Abilites: Here are things you don't know about Deadpool

1) A funnier version of Spider-Man

Comic book creator Rob Liefeld loved Spider-Man and owing to his affection for the character, he modeled Deadpool on Spider-Man. The creator's vision for Deadpool was,

“He’s Spider-Man, except with guns and swords. The idea was, he’s a jacka**.”

Spider-Man influenced the mask and red costume. What's not similar is Deadpool's killer comic timing and his twisted, whacky humor. Liefeld gave this twist to the character because he felt that by the time 90s had arrived, Spider-Man had lost his humorous wit. Wade Wilson was created to be the opposite.

While many Marvel fans are aware of Wilson's admiration for Spidey, he is probably his second-favourite after Captain America, and what people don't know is that the admiration stems from the fact that the creator grew up reading Spider-Man comic books. When asked about his intentions with Deadpool, Liefeld said,

The Spider-Man I grew up with would make fun of you or punch you in the face and make small cracks. That was the entire intent with Deadpool.

While we're on the subject, it's unfair to pay homage to another character that has inspired the audience's favorite Deadpool. Deathstroke in DC is another one of the inspirations behind Wade Wilson.

2) Panesexual Deadpool

It is amazing how Marvel incorporates diverse representations in its comics and movies. The universe is full of characters from all walks of life, with their unique abilities and qualities.

Wade Wilson is essentially a pansexual character who doesn't differentiate between genders. He is attracted to individuals irrespective of whether they are a man, woman, non-binary, or transperson. Wilson is one of the few pansexual characters and is hands down the most popular one.

Director Tom Miller once said in an interview:

Pansexual! I want that quoted. Pansexual Deadpool.

In the movies, he remains loyal to his love interest Vanessa.

3) Regeneration ruckus

We are all familiar with Deadpool's regenerative abilities that he acquired through the same program that Wolverine went through. He has been born and reborn so many times that his brain has become a chaotic space because of the mental trauma that he has suffered.

To add to the voices in his head, he once merged with Madcap, a deranged villain with the same regenerative abilities. Quite like Wilson, Madcap is also a byproduct of science gone wrong. He wears colorful clown-like tights and likes to have his share of fun. The thing about this villain is that he can regenerate like Wilson but does not feel any pain.

Upon a fateful meeting on a rooftop, the two recognized things that they shared in common. However, the meeting soon turned into a brawl, and it was broken off by Thor and Daredevil. The former's lightning disintegrated Deadpool and Madcap and the pair regenrated as one. Madcap felt pain for the first time and what it was like to live inside Wilson's head. The two eventually parted ways, but the incident is said to have damaged Madcap even further.

4) Hosted Venom before Spider-Man

Venom has featured as one of the most villainous rivals in Spider-Man. An alien creature that can't survive on its own and latches itself to a host, gradually taking full control of the host's body and mind. It first appeared in 1984's Secret Wars when Spider-Man first tried out the black costume that ultimately became Venom.

Later on, in Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars, there's a retelling of the aforementioned incident. Wade Wilson tried on the black costume before Peter Parker did. Venom attached itself to Wilson and the latter donned many different looks with it. However, Wilson soon realized that the alien fabric replicator was trying to probe into his brain.

While he rejects Venom, one can't deny that there's a slight possibility that Venom could have gone a little crazy after living inside Wilson's chaotic mind, giving birth to Spider-Man's most iconic villain.

5) Immune to Telepathy and Possession

Wade Wilson is as unconventional as he can get. His humor, his style, everything about him is unlike the rest of the superheroes and the same goes for his unique abilities and powers.

Due to his regenerative abilities, his cells are constantly working to repair the damage his body goes through. This has caused his mind to be in a constant state of flux, making him unstable. But the upside to this instability is that his brain has become immune to telepathy and mental attacks. In the past, he has been shown to deflect mental attacks from Cable, Emma Frost, the Red Onslaught, and even Dracula.

Poll : 0 votes