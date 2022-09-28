Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. What to expect from the superhero team-up?

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is the latest addition to the MCU roster. In his famous Merc with a mouth fashion, Ryan Reynolds took to the internet to update fans about the third installment of Deadpool, where he expressed his sorrow for missing D23, for he has been shooting for the upcoming Marvel movie. As always, he was also seen slyly promoting his alcohol brand Aviation Gin.

The teaser initially pretended to be a cheesy inspirational video in which Reynolds shared his motivation and challenges of Deadpool’s first outing in the MCU. In a hilarious twist, Reynolds reveals that he has nothing and is devoid of any ideas. Fans gasped in shock as a familiar face casually passed in the background, taking a bite of an apple. This person is none other than Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds asks:

"Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?"

Jackman replies positively as Ryan Reynolds smirks. In the background, Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You starts to play but is titled ‘I Will Always Love Hugh.’ The Deadpool emblem fades in as Wolverine’s claw slices through it, denoting Deadpool 3.

Deadpool and Wolverine could be in a buddy film as they make a road trip across the multiverse

MCU Source @MCUSource BREAKING: #Deadpool3 , featuring Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine, is officially set to release on September 6, 2024! BREAKING: #Deadpool3, featuring Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine, is officially set to release on September 6, 2024! https://t.co/rLr3JPxXDQ

Fans can’t wait to see Hugh Jackman’s MCU debut. However, the movie will take almost two years to hit theaters. Slated to release on September 6, 2024, the film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who has previously worked with Reynolds on The Adam Project and Free Guy.

The announcement was made while the film is still in the production phase, which means that Hugh Jackman will be an active part of the film and won’t just be a cameo. In 2021, Ryan Reynolds revealed that DP3 would be a road trip film with Logan and Wade Wilson. The statement could still hold true as the two have a vast history together in comics.

Rob Keyes @rob_keyes This Deadpool 3 piece seems fitting today This Deadpool 3 piece seems fitting today https://t.co/c6PyAjDUsM

Both Wolverine and Deadpool are the subjects of the Weapon X program, and the two could take a road trip to hunt down the program. Since MCU’s second saga is called the Multiverse saga, fans can also expect the duo to take a trip across the multiverse, meeting various variants of themselves.

Reynolds also commented that the idea was to make the third film Rashomon style, a storytelling trick by the master Akira Kurosawa in which the same incident is shown through the perspective of different characters.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be rated-R so we’ll probably see some more ruthless Wolverine action. Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be rated-R so we’ll probably see some more ruthless Wolverine action.😭🔥 https://t.co/h5vKKPjlfi

Despite being a part of the MCU, Deadpool 3 will not lose its R rating. Fans can expect a classic hack and slash as the superheroes slice up the enemies. Wolverine and Deadpool have often clashed against each other, and given that both the heroes have regenerative powers, fans expect at least one fight with no holds barred.

The 2024 release date suggests that Deadpool 3 will be the first entry of phase 6. The first movie to open the final phase of the Multiverse saga is a daunting responsibility. Having said that, DP will carry this responsibility with the utmost style and grace.

The movie will be preceded by Thunderbolts, the event which will end phase 5. Fantastic Four, another highly anticipated film that, like Deadpool, was the property of Fox Studios, will closely follow DP3 with its November 2024 release date. Fans can expect the Fantastic family to make a cameo in Deadpool.

