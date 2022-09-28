"Logan's death was simply in vain": Fans lash out as Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman's return in Deadpool 3 

Marvel fans have lashed out after Ryan Reynolds recently announced the return of Hugh Jackman as 'Wolverine' in the upcoming superhero film, Deadpool 3. The teaser featuring Reynolds was out on Wednesday, which saw Jackman walk behind Reynolds as he himself confirmed his return.

Since Jackman's Wolverine died in the 2017 film Logan, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are now worried that Logan's return could lead to his beautifully portrayed send-off going in vain.

#Deadpool3 Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine will end with one of the biggest weights accomplished by a comic book adaptation. Logan's death was simply in vain, it no longer makes sense, it no longer has any weight and that's sad. Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine will end with one of the biggest weights accomplished by a comic book adaptation. Logan's death was simply in vain, it no longer makes sense, it no longer has any weight and that's sad.#Deadpool3 https://t.co/M5MOEX9XxS

Fans lash out as Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman's return in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds essays the role of superhero Deadpool aka Wade Wilson in the Marvel film franchise of the same name. While the first two Deadpool films were out in 2016 and 2017, the third film was initially expected to be released in 2023. Now, the makers have announced that Deadpool 3, which will be integrated with the MCU, will hit screens in 2024.

In addition to this, Reynolds revealed in the recently released teaser that Hugh Jackman, who is a part of the X-Men series, will return as his fan-favourite character Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Wolverine's strategic come-back in an MCU film despite his death in the 2017 film Logan indicates the expansion of the multiverse. However, this was not enough to excite fans, who are worried that Logan aka Wolverine's return could undermine his send-off in the 2017 film.

FPL Sky @sairyder16 @Bosslogic @RealHughJackman @VancityReynolds Hopefully this movie takes place before "Logan". The ending to the Wolverine character was perfect. I beg they don't undo his death for this movie. @Bosslogic @RealHughJackman @VancityReynolds Hopefully this movie takes place before "Logan". The ending to the Wolverine character was perfect. I beg they don't undo his death for this movie.

Other fans have argued that since Deadpool 3 is expanding into the multiverse, Deadpool would just be running into Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, whose death occurred in 2029 in Logan.

Angelo Barnes @TrevorIsMulti Logan's death was in 2029. However, Deadpool 3 takes place before 2029. So it would make sense for Jackman to return as Wolverine.



And the Fox's X-Men actors and actresses who are still in contract can't be recasted until 2025. So....there you have it. Logan's death was in 2029. However, Deadpool 3 takes place before 2029. So it would make sense for Jackman to return as Wolverine. And the Fox's X-Men actors and actresses who are still in contract can't be recasted until 2025. So....there you have it.

Ben @ben_gaming1213 It can be like an ITSV thing because Deadpool is supposed to be in the X-Men (Fox) universe and he did kinda acknowledge Logan’s death, but it was a 4th wall break, but he can still have the memory of Logan dying then meeting another variant of him in the MCU! It can be like an ITSV thing because Deadpool is supposed to be in the X-Men (Fox) universe and he did kinda acknowledge Logan’s death, but it was a 4th wall break, but he can still have the memory of Logan dying then meeting another variant of him in the MCU!

Blacksheep 🇺🇦 @BlacksheepRex @harls22sky Ikr, like MoM didn't ruin Xavier's death in Logan. Plus Logan is an alternative earth anyway @harls22sky Ikr, like MoM didn't ruin Xavier's death in Logan. Plus Logan is an alternative earth anyway

ʍɨӄɛ @liIbastard twitter.com/lilchonkz/stat… Chonk @LilChonkz @kalliclawz but it kinda cheapens the death tho.its like if rdj kept playing iron man but "fRoM aNoThEr UnIvErSe" @kalliclawz but it kinda cheapens the death tho.its like if rdj kept playing iron man but "fRoM aNoThEr UnIvErSe" a character coming back 7 years later as a variant, not even the same version of the character, does not cheapen the emotional death that you saw and felt 7 years prior in logan a character coming back 7 years later as a variant, not even the same version of the character, does not cheapen the emotional death that you saw and felt 7 years prior in logan💀💀 twitter.com/lilchonkz/stat…

Christianwculver @Christianwculv1 @ThomasDrew1998 @kalliclawz Also also Logan takes place in 2029 and I'm pretty sure Deadpool takes place in present day which would mean Wolverine still has a few years before his death @ThomasDrew1998 @kalliclawz Also also Logan takes place in 2029 and I'm pretty sure Deadpool takes place in present day which would mean Wolverine still has a few years before his death

Vanity Rex @vanityrex Ngl that I agree Logan was a nice send off to Jackman as Logan, but we can’t act like the comics don’t undo character deaths constantly already!! It’s tradition. (And something something capitalism ruins art) Ngl that I agree Logan was a nice send off to Jackman as Logan, but we can’t act like the comics don’t undo character deaths constantly already!! It’s tradition. (And something something capitalism ruins art)

Despite all questions and queries, majority of fans have expressed excitement for this upcoming and one of the most highly anticipated collaborations. Some fans on Instagram even likened the announcement to another Spider-Man: No Way Home film. Others are now expecting a cross-over between Deadpool and Spider-Man.

It remains to be seen what turn Marvel will take to make its upcoming films converge in the multiverse. Amid the madness, actor John Krasinki created a stir after he replied to Reynolds' teaser and Jackman's return announcement, and wrote, "Wait...is this our movie?"

Krasinki appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Reed Richards. Despite his death in the film, fans now theorize that his return could make sense.

Quinton Reviews🎬 @Q_Review @NandovMovies I figure the movie is all about Deadpool and Logan, in the X-Men universe, hopping the multiverse and ending up 616 bound. So Krisanski would really work, because it's been long-theorized by fans that he faked his death in MoM. @NandovMovies I figure the movie is all about Deadpool and Logan, in the X-Men universe, hopping the multiverse and ending up 616 bound. So Krisanski would really work, because it's been long-theorized by fans that he faked his death in MoM.

There's a lot to catch up with, once Marvel Studios starts with its announcements.

How did Hugh Jackman die in Logan (2017)?

Hugh Jackman reprised his role as Wolverine in Logan, with Patrick Stewart returning as Charles Xavier aka Professor X. Signs of senility were ripe on both Professor X and Wolverine, but they had to save a mutant Laura, who was created with Wolverine's genes and thus, could be referred to as his daughter. Despite his depleting healing abilities because of age, Wolverine was able to save Laura, but died in the fight.

Logan also saw Wolverine's jammed blades, muscle weakness, bloodshot eyes, and red lines stemming from his wounds, as well as signs of heavy metal poisoning, according to Inverse, which could have contributed to his overall weakness.

How are Deadpool and Wolverine connected?

Deadpool was first introduced by Wolverine in the 2009 film X-men Origins: Wolverine, according to Inverse. This means that both characters have history.

Moreover, in one of the Deadpool films, the superhero seemed to have acknowledged Wolverine's death.

Multiverse or not, just the prospect of seeing Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is itself a huge bonus for Marvel fans.

