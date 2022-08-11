Does Ryan Reynolds own a soccer team? Net worth explored as actor reveals Blake Lively's reaction to Wrexham acquisition

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds revealed that his wife, Blake Lively, was not pleased with his decision to co-own half of the Welsh football team, Wrexham FC, with Rob McElhenney.

In February 2021, Reynolds and McElhenney bagged a $2.4 million deal and gained full ownership of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust. The duo announced the news of their new venture by writing "Wrexham Is The Name" on Twitter.

While appearing on the August 9 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 45-year-old star revealed how he broke the news of his new venture to his 34-year-old wife.

"I remember seeing Blake, saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news. I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth tier national football league in Wales.'"

When McElhenney asked him about Lively's reaction on the news, Reynolds responded:

“Not good Rob. Not great. We’re still working through that one.”

Ryan Reynolds' net worth and other ventures explored

Ryan Reynolds has had an illustrious career spanning 30 years in Hollywood and has appeared in several films and series. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Reynolds' current net worth is estimated to be $150 million.

However, owing Wrexham FC is not the only business venture he is invested in. In 2018, Reynolds obtained an "unspecified minority" ownership stake in Aviation American Gin, and also served as its creative director and spokesperson.

The Deadpool star did several ads for the brand which hyped up its sale between 2018 and 2020. In fact, his efforts ensured that the brand became the United States' second-most-selling super-premium gin company.

In 2019, Reynolds headed Armani Code's ad campaign for one of their scents, and also bought a stake in low-cost pre-paid mobile company Mint Mobile.

More about the Wrexham FC acquisition and related projects

In the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the co-owners of the Wrexham FC also recalled the days when football legend David Beckham mocked them for their lack of knowledge in the sport.

McElhenney shared a footage of their team playing a match against Bromley at Wembley Stadium, when the duo misinterpreted an offside flag into a goal. Joking about the incident, The Free Guy star stated:

"How humiliating. No one understands the offsides rule.”

However, Rob pointed out that Beckham understood the referee's sign, while he was standing in the box with them. Reynolds said:

“We were cheering. We looked over at Beckham. He was just shaking his head.”

Disney+ Hotstar @DisneyPlusHS They're getting a crash course in football club ownership. From Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds comes FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, an Original documentary series, coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstar They're getting a crash course in football club ownership. From Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds comes FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, an Original documentary series, coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstar. https://t.co/uZuK6M6k2U

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are all set to release their latest FX documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham, on August 24.

FX's official YouTube channel describes the original documentary, stating:

"Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it."

As per Reynolds' IMDb profile, he will next appear in Spirited, Imaginary Friends, Everyday Parenting Tips, Deadpool 3, Dragon's Lair: The Movie, and Clue.

Edited by Susrita Das