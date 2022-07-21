What is Welcome to Wrexham all about? Ryan Reynolds docuseries trailer has Twitter fans thrilled

Welcome to Wrexham, the new docuseries starring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is finally arriving next month. It explores the duo's journey after they purchased the fifth tier Red Dragons, a Wrexham football club from Wales, simply because they felt connected to the underdog journey of the team.

After the official trailer drop for the docuseries, Ryan Reynolds shared it on his Twitter account. The video offers a glimpse of Reynolds and McElhenney and why they purchased the Wrexham team. It also explores the deep connection that the town of Wrexham shares with their club and shows how its residents love their football more than anything else.

The trailer also showcases the town's constant struggle to survive, and brings to viewers the Wrexham team’s history and connection to its people.

Welcome to Wrexham is scheduled to premiere on August 24, 2022. It will be available to stream on FX-on-Hulu in the United States.

What is the plot of Welcome to Wrexham?

Welcome to Wrexham follows the history of the Wrexham Red Dragons, the team in the National League which is reputed to be in the fifth tier of the English Football League. It is also known as the oldest professional football club in the world.

In November 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham Football Club via their RR McReynolds Company. The duo were officially named the owners of the club in February 2021.

What is interesting to know here is that Reynolds and McElhenney had no clue what exactly they were doing when they decided to purchase the club, and had bought it simply because they felt connected to the club's underdog trajectory. The official synopsis of the docuseries reads:

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it."

The love that the people of Wrexham have for the club is also evident in the trailer, where they are seen worrying about the fate of their club under new ownership. This is also an insight into the deep sense of ownership and involvement that residents of the town share.

"Inject this into my veins please": Reactions to the trailer

Ever since the trailer was released, Twitter has been flooded with reactions from football fans, who are all eagerly anticipating the docuseries.

Welcome to Wrexham is produced by American television network FX, owned by Disney.

Although not much has been revealed by the makers regarding any specifics of the series, it is sure to highlight the involvement of co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney, who have not only tried to be an important part of the team but have also attempted to make themselves a part of the Wrexham community.

To know more about the duo's involvement with the team, don't miss the docuseries, premiering on August 24, on FX-on-Hulu.

