Who is Jordan Davies? Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate £10K to Wrexham FC player's GoFundMe

On Sunday, January 2, celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated £10,000 to Wrexham F.C. player Jordan Davies' fundraiser for the SANDS (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society). Jordan Davies' partner Kelsey Edwards set up the GoFundMe page after the pair lost their stillborn child last month.

On the GoFundMe page, Jordan's partner Kelsey mentioned giving birth to their stillborn son, Arthur, on December 14 last year. She also praised SANDS for supporting them at Wrexham Maelor Hospital after losing their child.

gofund.me/8c3a8b64 No one should ever have to go through the pain of losing their baby, but we are very lucky to have these services if the indescribable does happen.We would appreciate any donation, knowing that Arthur is helping another grieving family No one should ever have to go through the pain of losing their baby, but we are very lucky to have these services if the indescribable does happen. We would appreciate any donation, knowing that Arthur is helping another grieving family 🌈gofund.me/8c3a8b64

Jordan Davies and Kelsey Edwards' fundraiser has raised almost £15,000 in three days with over 200 donations. The top donation came from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Rob McElhenney, and his wife Kaitlin Olson. Ryan and Rob are also the co-owners of Wrexham F.C.

Jordan @jordandavies98 @Wrexham_AFC Looking forward to putting this kit on in front of a full racecourse Looking forward to putting this kit on in front of a full racecourse ⚪️🔴 @Wrexham_AFC https://t.co/eVG52lYGaU

Jordan Davies is a 23-year-old midfielder at Wrexham A.F.C. He is reportedly from Coedpoeth in Wales, hence nicknamed "Coedy Assassin." In 2016, Davies reportedly debuted in the Welsh Premier League when Wrexham loaned him to Bangor City. He also made his National League debut in the 2020-2021 season.

In May 2021, Davies was voted Wrexham F.C.'s Young Player of the Season. As per the club's biography section, he also received several 'Supporter Player of the Year' awards.

Jordan Davies has scored eight goals in around 20 matches in the ongoing season. Unfortunately, right after the mishap with his stillborn child, the Welsh footballer dislocated his shoulder during a match on December 28, 2021. The injury has knocked him out of the National League for now.

When did Ryan Reynolds buy Wrexham F.C.?

While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for their generous donations, like for Haiti's earthquake in August last year, this donation connects more closely. Ryan is the co-owner of Wrexham F.C., where Jordan Davies is a player.

Red Notice star Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in November 2020 via the RR McReynolds Company L.L.C. The two actors reportedly paid around $2.5 million to purchase the team. Their deal, which was around eight years in the making, was completed in February last year.

As per Goal.com, the two stars outlined that they plan to help Wrexham reach the English Football League with an improved home stadium.

