Spirited is an upcoming and highly intriguing Christmas-special musical comedy movie, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. It is all set to hit selected cinemas on Friday, November 11, 2022 and make its debut on Apple TV+, on Friday, November 18, 2022.

On November 7, 2022, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to share an official promo video for the Christmas movie. Since the video was dropped, fans have been buzzing with curiosity and excitement as they want to know how it will unfold.

The promo has created quite a thrill among the audience who can't wait to watch the movie, however, it has also created a little bit of confusion among fans as they wonder if it's not Elf or Deadpool, what it will bring to the table. One Twitter user commented:

"I am confused, Its not Deadpool or Elf!... But it's a holiday movie...with Elf & Deadpool in it."

bagzy @bagzy @VancityReynolds @AppleTVPlus I am confused, it's NOT Deadpool, OR Elf!...but it's a holiday movie...with Elf & Deadpool in it. @VancityReynolds @AppleTVPlus I am confused, it's NOT Deadpool, OR Elf!...but it's a holiday movie...with Elf & Deadpool in it.

Evan O'Brien @EvanOBrien2 @VancityReynolds @AppleTVPlus So it's not a prequel to Deadpool because he is wearing Wade Wilson's jacket during the movie? @VancityReynolds @AppleTVPlus So it's not a prequel to Deadpool because he is wearing Wade Wilson's jacket during the movie?

Fans took to Twitter to show their excitement and confusion regarding the upcoming Christmas special movie Spirited

In the official promo for Spirited, Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular role of Deadpool in the popular Deadpool franchise, and Will Ferrell, who portrays the beloved character Buddy Hobbs, aka "Buddy the Elf" in the Christmas classic, Elf, are seen explaining to viewers that their brand new movie, Spirited, is neither Elf nor Deadpool, but just a hilarious Christmas movie.

It has created a lot of positive anticipation among viewers as they eagerly wait to witness the Christmas magic that their favorite stars are about to bring in Spirited.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets below:

Jake01 @JKassel26 @VancityReynolds @AppleTVPlus Honestly an elf and Deadpool cross over Christmas movie sounds hilarious @VancityReynolds @AppleTVPlus Honestly an elf and Deadpool cross over Christmas movie sounds hilarious

IMTHATDAN @skulls_diamond @VancityReynolds @AppleTVPlus So what I got from this is that it’s totally a Elf Sequel right ? @VancityReynolds @AppleTVPlus So what I got from this is that it’s totally a Elf Sequel right ? 😂 https://t.co/zO6B1a1otd

By the looks of the fan tweets, it is quite evident that the promo for the movie has successfully hyped fans.

Spirited is an adaptation of the 1843 novella A Christmas Carol

The much-awaited brand new Christmas comedy movie will be released on Friday, November 11, 2022, in selected theaters, and on Friday, November 18, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The movie is a modern adaptation of A Christmas Carol, the 1843 novella, written by highly celebrated writer Charles Dickens. Sean Anders and John Morris have served as writers for the upcoming movie. Sean Anders has also acted as the director of the movie.

Kramer Morgenthau is the cinematographer for the movie, while Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Dominic Lewis have worked on the music. The movie is produced by Sean Anders, George Dewey, Jessica Elbaum, John Morris, Will Ferrell and David Koplan.

As per the official synopsis for the movie, given by Apple TV+, along with the official trailer for the movie:

"Imagine Charles Dickens’ heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve—but funnier. And with Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Also, huge musical numbers. Okay, we’re asking a lot. Maybe just watch the trailer?"

The official trailer provides the audience with exciting glimpses of what is about to unfold in the movie. By the looks of it, it seems like the movie is bound to take viewers on a hilariously woven colorful and electrifying Christmas rollercoaster ride.

Apart from Will Ferrell as Present and Ryan Reynolds as Clint Briggs, the cast list for the movie includes Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Tracy Morgan, Aimee Carrero, Andrea Anders, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, P.J. Byrne, Jen Tullock, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Fallon and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Spirited, arriving on November 18, 2022, on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes