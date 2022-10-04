Ryan Reynolds posts a unique birthday wish for Stray Kids’ Bang Chan in front of his massive 45M+ following

As a Stray Kids fan, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is definitely Bang Chan biased.
On October 3, 2022, the Maximum Effort production company founder wished the Stray Kids’ leader a happy birthday in a unique way. The 25-year-old idol’s dancing meme was both on the Deadpool actor’s personal and Maximum Effort’s accounts.
The actor reshared the story to his massive following of 45.7 million on Instagram, showcasing his admiration for the MANIAC singer.
Reynolds used a scene from his movie Free Guy to create a fun edit of the God’s Menu singer. Sunglasses play an important role in the Free World as they help a player distinguish things from an NPC (non-player character). In the clip, the actor puts on his sunglasses and sees a hologram of Bang Chan dancing in the street.
On Maximum Effort’s Twitter, the caption mentioned that it was “an important Birthstay” and used the Stray Kids leader’s birthday hashtag. While his play on the words “birthday” and “stay” (the group’s fandom name) earned him brownie points, what took the cake was the meme the actor used in the clip.
Fans react to Ryan Reynolds posting a fun Free Guy clip to wish Stray Kids’ Bang Chan a happy birthday
Stray Kids’ friendship with Ryan Reynolds began nearly a year ago when a KINGDOM x Deadpool fan edit made it to the American actor’s Twitter feed. In the latest display of affection, he made a fun edit to wish the K-pop group’s leader on his 25th birthday.
The STAY fandom took over the internet in no time, hoping that the MANIAC singer-songwriter would notice it. Fans were surprised that the Deadpool actor posted a birthday edit. Many even commented that they checked his Instagram to see if the story was real or not.
"Ryan Reynolds" began trending with over 25k tweets on the micro-blogging platform as the STAY fandom gushed over his birthday edit. It ranged from praising the actor for continuing his interactions with Stray Kids to imagining hilarious scenarios of how he would have approached his team to make a Free Guy Bang Chan edit.
Many STAYs also talked about the bond that the two celebrities created, which originated from Stray Kids' performance in Mnet’s KINGDOM: Legendary War. One of the group’s stages in the competition had Deadpool as a concept. The beginning of the performance led to a fan editing it with scenes from the Marvel movie. The clip became the start of an incredible friendship.
Moreover, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan has often mentioned Ryan Reynolds as one of his favorite actors in the past. The transformation from being a fanboy to now promoting Free Guy in Korea, sending and receiving gifts, interacting on social media, and more was also loved by many.
In another news, after HAN mentioned that they “can make a new song” if ever asked to for Deadpool 3, the STAY fandom is speculating that Stray Kids may have one in-the-making already. Additionally, Reynolds was seen liking a post about it on Twitter.