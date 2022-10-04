Ryan Reynolds posts a unique birthday wish for Stray Kids’ Bang Chan in front of his massive 45M+ following

As a Stray Kids fan, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is definitely Bang Chan biased.

On October 3, 2022, the Maximum Effort production company founder wished the Stray Kids’ leader a happy birthday in a unique way. The 25-year-old idol’s dancing meme was both on the Deadpool actor’s personal and Maximum Effort’s accounts.

The actor reshared the story to his massive following of 45.7 million on Instagram, showcasing his admiration for the MANIAC singer.

Reynolds used a scene from his movie Free Guy to create a fun edit of the God’s Menu singer. Sunglasses play an important role in the Free World as they help a player distinguish things from an NPC (non-player character). In the clip, the actor puts on his sunglasses and sees a hologram of Bang Chan dancing in the street.

pixi ¹ ⁴ ³ @SEUNGlNNIE RYAN POSTING THIS TO HIS 45M FOLLOWERS RYAN POSTING THIS TO HIS 45M FOLLOWERS 😭 https://t.co/qlcTzack6h

On Maximum Effort’s Twitter, the caption mentioned that it was “an important Birthstay” and used the Stray Kids leader’s birthday hashtag. While his play on the words “birthday” and “stay” (the group’s fandom name) earned him brownie points, what took the cake was the meme the actor used in the clip.

Fans react to Ryan Reynolds posting a fun Free Guy clip to wish Stray Kids’ Bang Chan a happy birthday

Stray Kids’ friendship with Ryan Reynolds began nearly a year ago when a KINGDOM x Deadpool fan edit made it to the American actor’s Twitter feed. In the latest display of affection, he made a fun edit to wish the K-pop group’s leader on his 25th birthday.

The STAY fandom took over the internet in no time, hoping that the MANIAC singer-songwriter would notice it. Fans were surprised that the Deadpool actor posted a birthday edit. Many even commented that they checked his Instagram to see if the story was real or not.

yas ⤮ @beyondyasmin ryan reynolds posted his birthday post for bang chan on his instagram story, youtube shorts AND tweeted it on his maximum effort account WHAT IS GOING ON LMAO ryan reynolds posted his birthday post for bang chan on his instagram story, youtube shorts AND tweeted it on his maximum effort account WHAT IS GOING ON LMAO https://t.co/6I4rQg4WCa

"Ryan Reynolds" began trending with over 25k tweets on the micro-blogging platform as the STAY fandom gushed over his birthday edit. It ranged from praising the actor for continuing his interactions with Stray Kids to imagining hilarious scenarios of how he would have approached his team to make a Free Guy Bang Chan edit.

꿀멍 ⤮ minchantober @ksmsgf if you told me last week that the fnaf community would discover stray kids and ryan reynolds would post an edit of a bang chan hologram in free guy for his birthday i wouldve laughed in your face if you told me last week that the fnaf community would discover stray kids and ryan reynolds would post an edit of a bang chan hologram in free guy for his birthday i wouldve laughed in your face

꿀멍 ⤮ minchantober @ksmsgf imagine ryan reynolds sending an email to his editing team like “hey i need you to make something for me” imagine ryan reynolds sending an email to his editing team like “hey i need you to make something for me”

🐺왕자 찬이 @_franandrea ngl I really appreciate a lot how ryan reynolds and maximum effort are always supporting the kids, it's just genuinely heartwarming seeing their little interactions time to time, I even feel thankful to ryan ;; idk man you are so cool ngl I really appreciate a lot how ryan reynolds and maximum effort are always supporting the kids, it's just genuinely heartwarming seeing their little interactions time to time, I even feel thankful to ryan ;; idk man you are so cool

leah ⤮ CHAN DAY @skzzphoria you know ryan reynolds and his team are genuine bc they could have stopped the interactions when the kingdom hype went away but they have consistently kept up with the group, especially chan. like a real relationship was formed out of a kingdom performance and it’s so wonderful you know ryan reynolds and his team are genuine bc they could have stopped the interactions when the kingdom hype went away but they have consistently kept up with the group, especially chan. like a real relationship was formed out of a kingdom performance and it’s so wonderful

Many STAYs also talked about the bond that the two celebrities created, which originated from Stray Kids' performance in Mnet’s KINGDOM: Legendary War. One of the group’s stages in the competition had Deadpool as a concept. The beginning of the performance led to a fan editing it with scenes from the Marvel movie. The clip became the start of an incredible friendship.

⤮ @goIfIefleur it makes my heart very warm that a year ago bang chan was just the biggest fanboy of ryan reynolds and now they’re literally friends he’s got ryan literally wishing him a happy birthday it makes my heart very warm that a year ago bang chan was just the biggest fanboy of ryan reynolds and now they’re literally friends he’s got ryan literally wishing him a happy birthday 😭

yeni roll @skzbti when i’m in a stay competition but my opponent is ryan reynolds when i’m in a stay competition but my opponent is ryan reynolds https://t.co/Qwv3TvLERO

⤮ @goIfIefleur it’s actually insane how one edit of a kingdom performance led to ryan reynolds and skz working together on deadpool like what the hell it’s actually insane how one edit of a kingdom performance led to ryan reynolds and skz working together on deadpool like what the hell

Moreover, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan has often mentioned Ryan Reynolds as one of his favorite actors in the past. The transformation from being a fanboy to now promoting Free Guy in Korea, sending and receiving gifts, interacting on social media, and more was also loved by many.

In another news, after HAN mentioned that they “can make a new song” if ever asked to for Deadpool 3, the STAY fandom is speculating that Stray Kids may have one in-the-making already. Additionally, Reynolds was seen liking a post about it on Twitter.

