Ryan Reynolds X Stray Kids : Leader Bang Chan has the most wholesome reaction to the Deadpool actor joining the Stay Selca Day

Stray Kids' Bang Chan had the funniest reaction to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds using their song as his Instagram story.

On the recent episode of Chan's Room, the Stray Kids leader reacted to Ryan Reynolds' hilarious antics by participating in Stay Selca Day, where he used their song Red Lights as his background music.

Bang Chan comically referred to Ryan Reynolds as "Ryan hyung" and commented that he looked very sexy in his pose. He also noted that the background music used was the duet song Red Lights, sung and performed by Bang Chan himself along with member Hyunjin. The Stray Kids leader also thanked the actor for his show of support and love.

The funniest part, however, was Bang Chan guessing the possible reasons why Ryan Reynolds had used Red Lights from all of Stray Kids' discography for his story. The leader remarked:

"I guess he was feeling a little spicy that day….but yeah, he decided to choose "Red Lights". Out of all the songs, it had to be 'Red Lights'. Really Ryan?"

Red Lights is an angsty song sung by the duo, with a dark and seductive performance in the music video.

Compared to Ryan Reynolds' selfie in the bright morning sun, the song seemed like an odd choice for the same, no doubt leaving the Stray Kids leader puzzled and amused at the same time.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds shows his love for Stray Kids and Bang Chan

Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds' love for Stray Kids and Bang Chan is not unknown. On several occasions, the talented actor has expressed his appreciation of the boys' talent and has often been seen liking the posts by Stray Kids on their Instagram page.

In 2021, Stays had their first iconic interaction between the celeb and Stray Kids. It was right after the boys' Deadpool-themed performance on BLACKPINK's Ddu Du Ddu Du at the reality show Kingdom: Legendary War.

Fans had tagged Ryan Reynolds' account on Twitter which led to him discovering Stray Kids for the first time by giving Deadpool's signature iconic greeting:

"Oh hello @straykids"

From then onwards, a saga of social media exchanges started between the actor and the Stray Kids leader. Bang Chan had previously declared himself a fan, and even got a new title for himself by the actor who called him his new favorite Australian.

The event also led to the two exchanging a bottle of Ryan's owned Aviation gin with a Stray Kids' album.

STAYS and Ryan Reynolds fans, rejoice! @VancityReynolds signed a bottle of gin for @Stray_Kids Bang Chan, as a response to the group's homage to 'Deadpool' on the reality show 'Kingdom.' According to Ryan, he's a fan of the boy group as well!

chan sent ryan reynolds in life album in b version because this is the first page for bangchan's section

Ryan Reynolds has only been a Stay for less than 24 hours and he already got a follow, a reply, a selca, a signed album and (possibly) a Nachimbong from Bang Chan.

Fans are enjoying every bit of their new friendship and look forward to more such iconic interactions in the future. It wouldn't be surprising if a collaboration between the two ever happens in the future. Stray Kids' music is definitely made for the "extra-oddinary" and who better to represent them than the one and only Deadpool?

The eight-member popular K-pop group is gearing up for its second comeback this year with MAXIDENT. The group released the individual teasers for Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, and Hyunjin on September 7, 2022. Pre-orders for the album have also begun.

MAXIDENT will be released on Friday, October 7, 2022.

